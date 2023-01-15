https://sputniknews.com/20230115/ukraine-plans-to-blame-russia-for-destroying-grain-reserves---russian-defense-ministry-1106330684.html

Ukraine Plans to Blame Russia for ‘Destroying Grain Reserves’ - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Plans to Blame Russia for ‘Destroying Grain Reserves’ - Russian Defense Ministry

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is planning a provocation at a grain storage site in the Kharkov region, with the aim of discrediting Russia and accusing it of creating a food shortage in Ukraine, the Russian Federation's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said.

2023-01-15T04:35+0000

2023-01-15T04:35+0000

2023-01-15T04:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

grain

provocation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_3f0dc9ff8b13b66bbb6b7233d4931068.jpg

"The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing for a large-scale provocation in the coming days to discredit Russia's actions as part of the ‘grain deal’ and accuse it of creating a ‘food shortage’ in Ukraine. In the village of Karaichnoye, Kharkov region, the Ukrainian special services are mining a granary; after it is blown up, the Russian Federation will be accused of allegedly ‘deliberately destroying grain reserves in Ukraine,’ ‘provoking famine’ and thus ‘sabotaging’ the ‘grain deal,’" the joint headquarters said in a statement. According to the release, Ukrainian mining specialists and members of SBU (a total of about 30 people) have arrived in the Kharkov region to prepare for the provocation. Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to discredit Russian armed forces by staging provocations. In April 2022, Ukrainian authorities and media distributed footage showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha in the Kiev region and blamed the killings on Russian forces that withdrew from the city on March 30. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the footage was a staged provocation and that no civilians died at the time the Russian forces controlled Bucha. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and have ended up in Europe. Putin has voiced concerns that Russian grain and fertilizer products are not entering the global markets as stipulated by the agreement (the so-called "grain deal") reached on July 22 and extended for 120 days on November 17.

https://sputniknews.com/20221227/issue-of-grain-deal-implementation-yet-to-be-solved-but-progress-made-says-kremlin-spokesman-1105805600.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain deal, ukraine's provocations against russian armed forces, russian defense ministry on kiev's provocations, russia-ukraine grain deal