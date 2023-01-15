https://sputniknews.com/20230115/triple-car-blasts-in-somalia-kill-8-injure-25---reports-1106345909.html

Triple Car Blasts in Somalia Kill 8, Injure 25 - Reports

At least eight people were killed and more than 25 injured as a result of three explosions that took place in Somalia's central Hiran province on January 14, Somalian media reported on Sunday.

Local media reported, citing the police, that two explosion took place in the town of Jalalaqsi and a third explosion occurred in city of Bulobarde.Several buildings were damaged by the blasts, among them the main mosque of one of the cities, according to witnesses cited in media.A twin blast of similar kind took place in Hiran earlier in January, killing 35 people. Al-Shabaab*, terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda*, took the responsibility for the attack.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.

