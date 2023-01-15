https://sputniknews.com/20230115/nigeria-able-to-meet-60-of-energy-demand-with-renewables-by-2050-report-says-1106341322.html

Nigeria Able to Meet 60% of Energy Demand With Renewables by 2050, Report Says

Nigeria Able to Meet 60% of Energy Demand With Renewables by 2050, Report Says

By 2050, Nigeria will meet its energy needs, with renewable energy sources accounting for approximately 60% of final energy consumption, as stated in a recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

2023-01-15T10:53+0000

2023-01-15T10:53+0000

2023-01-15T10:53+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

renewable energy

irena

international renewable energy agency (irena)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106340932_0:129:3185:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_ef359fac6f103e218ab59de412ddf0d1.jpg

By 2050, Nigeria will meet its energy needs, with renewable energy sources accounting for approximately 60% of final energy consumption if the country starts to implement an “increased renewable uptake scenario,” as stated in a recent report issued by Nigeria’s government and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The report, titled "Renewable Energy Roadmap for Nigeria," was developed in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria. It was presented in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.It analyzed the country's additional renewable energy deployment potential up to 2050, offering a long-term perspective. The report provided insight into the issue of how Nigeria's ambitious goals in terms of renewable energy can be fully achieved beyond current policies and targets in the sphere.Nigeria's government is planning to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally by 2030, as well as to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, as was expressed at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.According to IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera, as the country commits to ambitious climate targets, "planning must begin now in earnest." The West African state, he highlighted, has reached "a vital juncture," where it should decide whether to follow its long-standing strategy and rely on fossil fuels or place a bet on renewable energy to boost economic development and reduce energy costs, as well as greenhouse gas emissions. The report projected two scenarios under which the renewable energy sector in the country could develop. The first one is a case of increased renewable uptake, while the second demonstrates what would occur under current and planned policies.According to the report, Nigeria needs to invest in renewables as it is “more cost-effective than the conventional pathway,” as well as enhance electrification, which will play a significant role in achieving the projected renewable energy share under the first scenario, called the Transforming Energy Scenario (TES). It suggested that Nigeria should intensify existing efforts aimed at promoting clean cooking solutions and expanding access to modern forms of energy. Apart from that, the country should quickly start to adopt biofuels and electric vehicles, as well as increase the role of public transportation in its policies, as this "will help to sustainably meet growing transportation demand." The report stressed that renewable energy can help Nigeria not only meet its energy needs, but also drive sustainable economic growth, create jobs, at the same time allowing to achieve global climate and sustainable development objectives. In a foreword to the report, Adeleke Olorunimbe Mamora, Nigeria’s minister of science, technology, and innovation, stated that the country can solve the problem of growing energy demand by harnessing its renewable resources.

https://sputniknews.com/20221112/nigeria-invites-private-investors-for-concession-of-hydroelectric-power-plant-to-pay-off-loan-1104060858.html

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

west africa, nigeria, international renewable energy agency (irena), renewable energy, electricity, energy crisis