https://sputniknews.com/20230115/italian-energy-giant-eni-discovers-new-gas-field-off-egypts-coast--statement-1106351039.html

Italian Energy Giant Eni Discovers New Gas Field Off Egypt's Coast

Italian Energy Giant Eni Discovers New Gas Field Off Egypt's Coast

Italian energy giant Eni announced on Sunday the discovery of a new gas field off the coast of Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

2023-01-15T14:39+0000

2023-01-15T14:39+0000

2023-01-15T14:49+0000

africa

north africa

egypt

eni

gas

gas field

discovery

hydrocarbons

italy

company

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093993277_0:46:3073:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2a34e34f45bbf3f2bf79794ab39998.jpg

According to the company, the field can be developed using the proximity of the Eni's existing facilities. The Italian company has been operating in Egypt since 1954 through its subsidiary, IEOC. Egypt’s Nargis Offshore Area concession has an area of up to 445,000 acres, and the operators are both Chevron Holdings and IEOC with 45% interest, and Tharwa Petroleum Company SAE with 10% interest.

africa

north africa

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eni egypt, egypt gas, africa gas, eni discovers, mediterranean gas, egypt hydrocarbons, africa hydrocarbons