Italian Energy Giant Eni Discovers New Gas Field Off Egypt's Coast
Italian energy giant Eni announced on Sunday the discovery of a new gas field off the coast of Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.
According to the company, the field can be developed using the proximity of the Eni's existing facilities.
Italian Energy Giant Eni Discovers New Gas Field Off Egypt's Coast

14:39 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 15.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Petros KaradjiasIn this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, an employee walks by banners with name and sign of energy firm Eni at Strovolos area in capital Nicosia, Cyprus.
In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, an employee walks by banners with name and sign of energy firm Eni at Strovolos area in capital Nicosia, Cyprus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2023
© AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
