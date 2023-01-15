https://sputniknews.com/20230115/families-of-russian-soldiers-in-ukrainian-captivity-report-cases-of-extortion---ombudswoman-1106348600.html

Families of Russian Soldiers in Ukrainian Captivity Report Cases of 'Extortion': Ombudswoman

Russia's ombudswoman has denounced reported Incidents of extortion from families of Russian soldiers taken captive by Ukrainian forces.

Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has denounced alleged instances of extortion against relatives of Russian soldiers taken prisoner by Ukraine's Armed Forces.The Russian official accompanied her post with video footage allegedly showing proof of such extortion taking place.The ombudswoman said that family members of Russian soldiers had reported cases when they were sent horrifying scenes of violence used against the prisoners. Such materials were allegedly accompanied by threats that the captives would be killed unless their relatives paid a ransom sum.The ombudswoman underscored that such instances were proof that “fascism” is not some horrifying page of history, but that it is “here and now, among us.”Tatyana Moskalkova added:Moskalkova concluded by saying that she was working on an appeal to the Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin on the reported cases, and voiced confidence that the captured soldiers would be successfully released, as has been the case before, in joint efforts by the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian Federal Security Service.On Sunday, January 8, as a result of an exchange of prisoners, 50 Russian soldiers were released, the Ministry of Defense reported. The prisoner swap was the first in 2023. The previous such exchange, according to the MOD, took place on December 31, 2022, when 82 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity.

