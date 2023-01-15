Egypt Ready to Host Global Grain Storage Center, Foreign Minister Says

International
Egypt is ready to cooperate with countries across the world to host an international grain supply and storage center and, thus, mitigate the impact of the global food crisis, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Friday.
"The Minister expressed Egypt's readiness to work with the international community to host a global grain supply and storage center, thereby contributing to the fight against the global food crisis," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said. Shoukry made the statement earlier in the day at the virtual summit Voice of the Global South, which was attended by countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The Egyptian top diplomat also confirmed Cairo's support for the goals of the G20 Agricultural Working Group to create a roadmap for food security and climate-smart agriculture, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry added. World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest grain producer in the world. The fears are driven by the fact that Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower. In July 2022, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to unblock shipments of grain, food, and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17. Despite these arrangements, Moscow has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and end up in Europe.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt is ready to cooperate with countries across the world to host an international grain supply and storage center and, thus, mitigate the impact of the global food crisis, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Friday.
"The Minister expressed Egypt's readiness to work with the international community to host a global grain supply and storage center, thereby contributing to the fight against the global food crisis," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
Shoukry made the statement earlier in the day at the virtual summit Voice of the Global South, which was attended by countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
The Egyptian top diplomat also confirmed Cairo's support for the goals of the G20 Agricultural Working Group to create a roadmap for food security and climate-smart agriculture, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry added.
World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest grain producer in the world. The fears are driven by the fact that Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.
In July 2022, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to unblock shipments of grain, food, and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17.
Despite these arrangements, Moscow has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and end up in Europe.
