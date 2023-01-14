https://sputniknews.com/20230114/weekly-news-wrap-biden-has-more-classified-documents-both-parties-support-massive-pentagon-budget-1106300963.html

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's top news stories. President Biden expresses surprise as troves of classified documents are found in his offices. Also, Cuba calls President Biden's blockade the most punishing, and House Republicans want a bust of President Zelensky in the Capitol.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's top news stories. BlackRock says that the economy will soon crash. Also, the government claims that inflation is dropping, and we discuss the Fed's interest rate hikes.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss this week's top news stories. A US think tank is wargaming against China. Also, South Korea threatens to acquire nuclear weapons.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, come together to discuss this week's top news stories. As usual, there is bipartisan support for a bloated Pentagon budget. Also, we discuss America first policies that put oligarchs and corporations ahead of working people.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," come together to discuss this week's top news stories. The latest Twitter files demonstrate that the Democrats intentionally lied about Russia Gate. Also, Ukraine admits that it is on a NATO mission, Prince Harry represents colonial murder, and the House of Representatives fight is a theatre of the absurd.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

