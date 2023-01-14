https://sputniknews.com/20230114/us-trade-delegation-to-visit-taiwan-from-january-14-17-1106318606.html

US Trade Delegation to Visit Taiwan From January 14-17

US Trade Delegation to Visit Taiwan From January 14-17

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US delegation to the trade talks led by Assistant Trade Representative for China Affairs Terry McCartin will visit Taiwan from January... 14.01.2023

The delegation will include representatives from several US government agencies. The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade was launched by the two countries last June to develop concrete ways to deepen their economic and trade relationship.Beijing has on numerous occassions warned Washington not to escalate situation around Taiwan, which worsened after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

