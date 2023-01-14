https://sputniknews.com/20230114/us-japan-agree-to-deepen-cooperation-on-semiconductors-nuclear-energy-1106309597.html

US, Japan Agree to Deepen Cooperation on Semiconductors, Nuclear Energy

US, Japan Agree to Deepen Cooperation on Semiconductors, Nuclear Energy

The US and Japan have agreed to deepen their cooperation on semiconductors and nuclear energy, according to a joint statement released after a bilateral meeting between US President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida in Washington.

2023-01-14T08:01+0000

2023-01-14T08:01+0000

2023-01-14T08:06+0000

world

us

japan

semi-conductors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106309855_0:26:3079:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_641a569af0fd9da7d35d8797d7f43027.jpg

"The United States and Japan also reaffirm our economic leadership... we will sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors... and energy security, where we have deepened our cooperation on nuclear energy while upholding the highest nonproliferation standards," the statement read. Earlier this month, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss cooperation in the field of semiconductors production on the Japanese territory. Following the meeting, the minister said that the Japanese government had decided to invest 70 billion yen ($547 million) into semiconductor company Rapidus and was going to continue to provide assistance to the industry. In early December, Rapidus and US multinational technology corporation IBM announced a joint development cooperation as part of Japan's initiatives to expand semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.On Friday, Kishida ended his week-long Group of Seven tour in Washington, during which he also visited France, Italy, the UK and Canada.

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/japan-and-us-sign-agreement-on-joint-development-of-new-generation-nuclear-reactors-reports-suggest-1106187007.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-japan cooperation, kishida in washington, kishida us visit, kishida and biden meet, us-japan cooperation on semiconductors