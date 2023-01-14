https://sputniknews.com/20230114/us-japan-agree-to-deepen-cooperation-on-semiconductors-nuclear-energy-1106309597.html
US, Japan Agree to Deepen Cooperation on Semiconductors, Nuclear Energy
US, Japan Agree to Deepen Cooperation on Semiconductors, Nuclear Energy
The US and Japan have agreed to deepen their cooperation on semiconductors and nuclear energy, according to a joint statement released after a bilateral meeting between US President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida in Washington.
2023-01-14T08:01+0000
2023-01-14T08:01+0000
2023-01-14T08:06+0000
world
us
japan
semi-conductors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106309855_0:26:3079:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_641a569af0fd9da7d35d8797d7f43027.jpg
"The United States and Japan also reaffirm our economic leadership... we will sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors... and energy security, where we have deepened our cooperation on nuclear energy while upholding the highest nonproliferation standards," the statement read. Earlier this month, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss cooperation in the field of semiconductors production on the Japanese territory. Following the meeting, the minister said that the Japanese government had decided to invest 70 billion yen ($547 million) into semiconductor company Rapidus and was going to continue to provide assistance to the industry. In early December, Rapidus and US multinational technology corporation IBM announced a joint development cooperation as part of Japan's initiatives to expand semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.On Friday, Kishida ended his week-long Group of Seven tour in Washington, during which he also visited France, Italy, the UK and Canada.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/japan-and-us-sign-agreement-on-joint-development-of-new-generation-nuclear-reactors-reports-suggest-1106187007.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106309855_24:0:2755:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff90762e3db69f5ddca733b6bda0cbef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us-japan cooperation, kishida in washington, kishida us visit, kishida and biden meet, us-japan cooperation on semiconductors
us-japan cooperation, kishida in washington, kishida us visit, kishida and biden meet, us-japan cooperation on semiconductors
US, Japan Agree to Deepen Cooperation on Semiconductors, Nuclear Energy
08:01 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 14.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and Japan have agreed to deepen their cooperation on semiconductors and nuclear energy, according to a joint statement released after a bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington.
"The United States and Japan also reaffirm our economic leadership... we will sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors... and energy security, where we have deepened our cooperation on nuclear energy while upholding the highest nonproliferation standards," the statement read.
Earlier this month, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss cooperation in the field of semiconductors production on the Japanese territory.
Following the meeting, the minister said that the Japanese government had decided to invest 70 billion yen ($547 million) into semiconductor company Rapidus and was going to continue to provide assistance to the industry.
In early December, Rapidus and US multinational technology corporation IBM announced a joint development cooperation as part of Japan's initiatives to expand semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.
On Friday, Kishida ended his week-long Group of Seven tour in Washington, during which he also visited France, Italy, the UK and Canada.