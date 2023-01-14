International
Russian Ombudswoman Urges UN, ICRC to Press Ukraine Not to Use Torture
Russian Ombudswoman Urges UN, ICRC to Press Ukraine Not to Use Torture
Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has urged her Ukrainian counterpart, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to demand that Ukraine stop using torture against prisoners.
"I urge the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Committee against Torture, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross to demand that the Ukrainian side immediately comply with the Geneva Convention of 1949, which prohibits torture, violence and acts degrading to human dignity," Moskalkova said on Telegram. The ombudswoman said that the relatives of captured Russian troops had received footage that showed violence against the prisoners and threats that the captives would be killed if the people behind the camera do not receive a ransom. Moskalkova said that she was preparing an appeal to the Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin on such cases and expressed the hope that the captured soldiers would be released.
Russian Ombudswoman Urges UN, ICRC to Press Ukraine Not to Use Torture

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has urged her Ukrainian counterpart, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to demand that Ukraine stop using torture against prisoners.
"I urge the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Committee against Torture, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross to demand that the Ukrainian side immediately comply with the Geneva Convention of 1949, which prohibits torture, violence and acts degrading to human dignity," Moskalkova said on Telegram.
The ombudswoman said that the relatives of captured Russian troops had received footage that showed violence against the prisoners and threats that the captives would be killed if the people behind the camera do not receive a ransom.
Moskalkova said that she was preparing an appeal to the Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin on such cases and expressed the hope that the captured soldiers would be released.
