Romania Planning to Cut Financial Help to Unemployed Ukrainian Refugees: Reports
The Romanian government is planing to cut financial support provided to unemployed Ukrainian refugees in the country so as to encourage them to find a job, Romanian media reported on Saturday.
According to the report, the Romanian authorities are considering cutting financial support for Ukrainian refugees after having spent over 500 million euros ($540 million) in public and private funds for this purpose. The goal of planned changes is to incentivize migrants to find a job and start learning the Romanian language, the broadcaster added. Under current assistance programs, any Ukrainian citizen in Romania could receive an unconditional financial assistance of over 2,000 lei ($440). Media reported that the authorities planned to introduce some changes by starting to pay the same amount of money to the whole family rather than a single individual, but only if refugees are employed and their children go to a local school. Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the Romanian government has provided some 565 million euros in aid to Ukrainian refugees, according to the country's authorities.
Romania Planning to Cut Financial Help to Unemployed Ukrainian Refugees: Reports
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Romanian government is planing to cut financial support provided to unemployed Ukrainian refugees in the country so as to encourage them to find a job, Romanian media reported on Saturday.
According to the report, the Romanian authorities are considering cutting financial support for Ukrainian refugees after having spent over 500 million euros ($540 million) in public and private funds for this purpose. The goal of planned changes is to incentivize migrants to find a job and start learning the Romanian language, the broadcaster added.
Under current assistance programs, any Ukrainian citizen in Romania could receive an unconditional financial assistance of over 2,000 lei ($440).
22 November 2022, 17:41 GMT
Media reported that the authorities planned to introduce some changes by starting to pay the same amount of money to the whole family rather than a single individual, but only if refugees are employed and their children go to a local school.
Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the Romanian government has provided some 565 million euros in aid to Ukrainian refugees, according to the country's authorities.