https://sputniknews.com/20230114/nigerian-firm-discovers-oil-in-northern-state-of-nasarawa-media-report-1106307701.html

Nigerian Firm Discovers Oil in Northern State of Nasarawa, Media Report

Nigerian Firm Discovers Oil in Northern State of Nasarawa, Media Report

Oil has been discovered in the northern Nigerian state of Nasarawa, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced, as reported by the media.

2023-01-14T08:03+0000

2023-01-14T08:03+0000

2023-01-14T08:03+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

oil

fossil fuels

export

petroleum

gas

lng

crude oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106308550_0:11:3459:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_31a1b44188c8e872070602a051eb000a.jpg

Oil has been discovered in the northern Nigerian state of Nasarawa, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced, as reported by the media.The firm’s spokesman announced that it plans to spud the first oil well in the state in March 2023.The NNPCL’s activities in the state are part of its broader exploration efforts, which also involve the northern states of Niger, Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe, as well as Anambra in the south.Earlier in January, it was reported that the company was inspecting more northern regions in search of petroleum, after discovering it in the states of Bauchi and Gombe.The firm is conducting the exploration against the backdrop of a decline in Nigerian oil production and export, mainly attributed by the company to oil theft and vandalism. In 2022, the country lost its status as Africa’s top oil exporter to Angola.Recently, it was reported that Nigerian liquefied natural gas (LNG)-producing corporation Nigeria LNG Limited had canceled a number of gas shipments due to pipeline vandalism. According to analysts, this came against the backdrop of Europe's growing reliance on Africa's natural resources, as Western countries sever economic ties with Russia over the Ukraine crisis.Severe floods in 2022 are also named as a factor that has negatively affected the West African country's fossil fuel industry.

https://sputniknews.com/20221209/which-african-nations-have-the-largest-proven-oil--gas-reserves-1105264340.html

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

niheria oil, nasarawa oil, oil theft, pipeline vandalism, nnpcl nasarawa, nnpcl north, north oil, bauchi oil, gombe oil