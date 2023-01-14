https://sputniknews.com/20230114/nebenzia-peaceful-negotiations-possible-if-kiev-ensures-no-threats-will-emanate-from-ukraine-1106299862.html

Nebenzia: Peaceful Negotiations Possible if Kiev Ensures No Threats Will Emanate From Ukraine

Nebenzia: Peaceful Negotiations Possible if Kiev Ensures No Threats Will Emanate From Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Russia is ready for peaceful negotiations on Ukraine if it helps ensure no threat will emanate from Ukrainian territory in the... 14.01.2023, Sputnik International

“The goal is to ensure that no threat will emanate from Ukrainian territory for Russia, and the discrimination of the Russian speaking population, and if this can be achieved through peaceful negotiations, we're ready to engage,” Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council session. The Russian envoy said that if peaceful negotiations are not possible, Moscow will achieve its goals through military means.However, the envoy went on to note that Ukraine is currently promoting its idea to organize a Peace Summit everywhere but it is ultimately only an attempt to regain sympathy from the Western public."Ukraine now is running brandishing the idea of some sort of a peace summit suggesting anyway it can that it is Russia who wants war," Nebenzia told the Security Council members. To date, the US has forked over multiple multibillion-dollar military aid packages to Ukraine, with the most recent amounting to some $3 billion. That early January aid came just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a visit to Washington, DC, to plead his case before US Congress in light of Republicans' growing calls against continued aid.Republican lawmakers have repeatedly voted against additional Ukraine aid installments, instead favoring moves to remedy domestic matters, such as the US' federal debt and recession fears. Recent reports suggest severe cuts to defense spending may unfold, as part of concessions made by newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.Nebenzia also took the opportunity on Friday to blast Zelensky's ported “Ten-Points” peace plan, which he stressed has nothing to do with reality.The comments surfaced as Russia called for a United Nations Security Council meeting to be held next week on the persecution of opposition in Ukraine and the continued crackdown on the Orthodox Church."More recently, in addition to persecuting dissidents and leaders of the opposition we've seen an attempt to destroy the only canonical church in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Nebenzia said. Nebeniza said the Russian mission requests the Japanese presidency to convene a separate meeting in the UN Security Council on this topic on January 17.

