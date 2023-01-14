https://sputniknews.com/20230114/global-fascism-can-only-be-stopped-by-a-movement-for-socialism-1106299487.html

Global Fascism Can Only Be Stopped by a Movement for Socialism

Massive Floods In California and Climate Change, Charges Against Keith Davis Jr. Dropped, Houston Texans Fire Lovie Smith 14.01.2023

Global Fascism Can Only Be Stopped By A Movement For Socialism Massive Floods In California and Climate Change, Charges Against Keith Davis Jr. Dropped, Houston Texans Fire Lovie Smith

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss a recent study confirming that the oil company Exxon knew about the effect of its products on the environment and intentionally hid that information, the recent storms in California which have brought historic flooding and the class disparities that it is revealing, and why the only real solution to climate catastrophe can only be found in a socialist system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Walker, Community Coordinator with the Ujima People's Progress Party in Maryland to discuss the dropping of charges against Keith Davis Jr. by the Baltimore State’s Attorney, the prosecutorial misconduct which placed Davis Jr. in legal limbo through multiple trials over eight years, and how organizing contributed to the dropping of the charges.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the firing of Head Coach Lovie Smith by the Houston Texans NFL team and how it connects to the ongoing issue of the hiring of Black coaches in the NFL, safety issues related to playing surfaces and turf brought up by NFL players and why the NFL continues to ignore player safety concerns, and how safety concerns at every level of professional and amateur football clash with football culture in North America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the ongoing repression of protests in Peru and why it’s important to examine the mainstream media coverage of it, the aftermath of the attack on Brazil’s governing institutions by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro and what it reveals about the US export of fascism, and what the movement in the US needs to do in order to fight for a new system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

