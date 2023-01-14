https://sputniknews.com/20230114/doj-biden-inquiry-peru-protest-massacre-navajo-water-rights-1106298889.html

DOJ Biden Inquiry, Peru Protest Massacre, Navajo Water Rights

A new study shows how corporate profits contribute to inflation, and ExxonMobil is caught lying about climate change - again. 14.01.2023, Sputnik International

Journalist and author Dan Lazare discusses Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the trial of Proud Boys leader and FBI informant Enrique Tarrio, new Twitter Files detailing how Washington pushed Twitter to promote Russiagate myths, and the death of the cousin of a BLM founder at the hands of the Los Angeles Police.Peruvian political analyst and activist Francesca Emanuele discusses the massacres of protesters by Peruvian security forces, whether the government repression is further undoing its legitimacy among citizens, how the demands of the protestors are evolving, how Western media is portraying the violence, and the lack of interest in the government repression in Peru by regional bodies.Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the discovery of apparent possession classified documents in Biden, Ilhan Omar’s attempt to restrict the Espionage Act, the 2024 Republican primary forecasts and South Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons program.Native News Online reporter Darren Thompson discusses a Supreme Court case over Navajo water rights, the struggle for self-determination of tribal states from state and federal subjugation, and how the Apache Nation is asserting sovereignty through water rights.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including an update on the human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring, and an accidental misdiagnosis mass text.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

