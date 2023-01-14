https://sputniknews.com/20230114/chocolates-irresistible-charm-is-hidden-in-key-tactile-sensation-study-shows-1106314570.html

Chocolate's Irresistible Charm is Hidden in Key 'Tactile' Sensation, Study Shows

Chocolate's Irresistible Charm is Hidden in Key 'Tactile' Sensation, Study Shows

Chocolate's irresistible charm is hidden in a key tactile sensation, a study revealed.

2023-01-14T11:31+0000

2023-01-14T11:31+0000

2023-01-14T11:31+0000

science & tech

science

chocolate

university of leeds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106680/00/1066800044_0:25:1921:1105_1920x0_80_0_0_98387064f7ab3b07dfec04246f0201ce.jpg

Chocolate's attraction is hard to resist for most of us, and a team of scientists has now discovered a key reason for this. We all know that whether liquid, solid, or paste, this food product made from roasted and ground seed kernels of the cocoa tree fruit has a whole lot going for it. It is chock-full of hundreds of chemical compounds, some of which can trigger the brain's pleasure centers to alter our mood.But there is one particular aspect that renders chocolate so beguiling. The process of melting from a solid form into a smooth emulsion is precisely what many people find irresistible, an interdisciplinary research outfit at the University of Leeds, UK has revealed.The actual physical process that starts from the moment one pops some chocolate into one's mouth was analyzed by the study, published in the scientific journal ACS Applied Materials and Interface.After experiments were conducted using a luxury brand of dark chocolate on an artificial 3D tongue-like surface (designed at the University of Leeds), the team resorted to tribology - an analytical technique implemented in engineering, for further studies. Tribology gives insight into how surfaces and fluids interact, and how lubrication facilitates this. The research found that the melting chocolate sensation we all succumb to so eagerly stems from the way the confection is lubricated. This process happens either under the effect of ingredients in the chocolate itself, or from saliva, or a combination of both.Furthermore, the team insists that the fat component of chocolate is only felt immediately when a piece of chocolate comes into contact with the tongue. However, afterwards, once the solid cocoa particles come into play, they are responsible for the pleasurable tactile sensation.Interestingly, the team discovered that, accordingly, the fat content could be reduced, rendering the food more health beneficial, without detracting from the delightful taste.Anwesha Sarkar, professor of colloids and surfaces at the School of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds, added that the lubrication science offered "mechanistic insights into how food actually feels in the mouth."Accordingly, this knowledge could be put to excellent use, enabling the creation of food with better taste, texture, and health benefits.

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/young-brits-more-likely-to-prefer-chocolate-to-sex-than-older-ones-poll-shows-1094393329.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

chocolate's irresistible charm, tactile sensation, melting from a solid form into a smooth emulsion, physical process, artificial 3d tongue-like surface, pleasurable tactile sensation, the way the confection is lubricated