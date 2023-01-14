https://sputniknews.com/20230114/car-delegation-led-by-prime-minister-headed-for-russia--russian-embassy-1106317945.html
CAR Delegation Led by Prime Minister Headed for Russia – Russian Embassy
A delegation of the Central African Republic (CAR) led by Prime Minister Felix Moloua has departed for Russia for a working visit to Saint Petersburg, the Russian embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.
Russia's diplomatic mission added that Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov had accompanied Molua at the Bangui airport ahead of the trip.According to the embassy, the visit will last approximately a week, the program is being worked out. The goal of the visit, as declared by the Russian mission, is to "synchronize watches" with Russian officials in continuation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).SPIEF is an annual international business meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. The 2022 forum took place on June 15–18.
12:44 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 14.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Central African Republic (CAR) led by Prime Minister Felix Moloua has departed for Russia for a working visit to Saint Petersburg, the Russian embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.
"A delegation of the Central African Republic led by the head of government is headed for Saint Petersburg on a working visit," the embassy wrote on social media.
Russia's diplomatic mission added that Russian Ambassador to CAR
Alexander Bikantov had accompanied Molua at the Bangui airport ahead of the trip.
According to the embassy, the visit will last approximately a week, the program is being worked out. The goal of the visit, as declared by the Russian mission, is to "synchronize watches" with Russian officials in continuation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
SPIEF is an annual international business meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia. The 2022 forum took place
on June 15–18.