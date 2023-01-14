https://sputniknews.com/20230114/anti-government-protest-takes-place-in-tel-aviv-1106306126.html

Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv

Earlier this month, over 10,000 people took part in a similar protest in the city's Habima Square. 14.01.2023, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Israel's Tel Aviv, where hundreds of people have gathered for an anti-government protest on Saturday, January 14. Today's event will reportedly see lawyers protesting against judicial reforms which were announced in early January by new Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The reforms are aimed at limiting the authority of the High Court of Justice and increasing lawmakers' powers over the court. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn in before parliament in late December after being reelected for a third term, the planned reforms would give "the right balance between the three branches" of government - the legislative, executive, and judiciary.*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.

