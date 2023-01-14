International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/anti-government-protest-takes-place-in-tel-aviv-1106306126.html
Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv
Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv
Earlier this month, over 10,000 people took part in a similar protest in the city's Habima Square. 14.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-14T17:03+0000
2023-01-14T17:26+0000
world
israel
protest
reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106306598_0:147:3073:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_1472eb70e07ded7cf06b720ad3e4a35f.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Israel's Tel Aviv, where hundreds of people have gathered for an anti-government protest on Saturday, January 14. Today's event will reportedly see lawyers protesting against judicial reforms which were announced in early January by new Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The reforms are aimed at limiting the authority of the High Court of Justice and increasing lawmakers' powers over the court. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn in before parliament in late December after being reelected for a third term, the planned reforms would give "the right balance between the three branches" of government - the legislative, executive, and judiciary.*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
LIVE: Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv
LIVE: Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv
2023-01-14T17:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106306598_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d13d0e4946af5cd9708d1b4ac61ae0e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, protest, reform, видео
israel, protest, reform, видео

Anti-Government Protest Takes Place in Tel Aviv

17:03 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 14.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZLawyers hold signs with writing in Hebrew reading "the supreme court protects us all" during a demonstration by lawyers against the Israeli government's controversial plans to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Tel Aviv District Court of Justice on January 12, 2023.
Lawyers hold signs with writing in Hebrew reading the supreme court protects us all during a demonstration by lawyers against the Israeli government's controversial plans to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Tel Aviv District Court of Justice on January 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Earlier this month, over 10,000 people took part in a similar protest in the city's Habima Square.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Israel's Tel Aviv, where hundreds of people have gathered for an anti-government protest on Saturday, January 14.
Today's event will reportedly see lawyers protesting against judicial reforms which were announced in early January by new Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The reforms are aimed at limiting the authority of the High Court of Justice and increasing lawmakers' powers over the court.
According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn in before parliament in late December after being reelected for a third term, the planned reforms would give "the right balance between the three branches" of government - the legislative, executive, and judiciary.
*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала