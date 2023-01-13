https://sputniknews.com/20230113/the-connections-between-capitalism-coronavirus-and-war-1106263251.html

Biden Doc Scandal Demonstrates Double Standard, Japan and US Agree To More Military Cooperation, Environment Activists Killed In Honduras 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the ongoing saga surrounding sensitive and classified documents found at Joe Biden’s home and other sites associated with him, the corporate media’s attempts to differentiate this incident from the finding of documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, how these incidents demonstrate how the two parties operate in similar ways, and the double standard that Biden and Trump are being judged by in comparison to the treatment that anyone else would receive if they were found with documents.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss discussions between the US and Japan on military cooperation against China, the changes being made to a marine regiment on the island of Okinawa and how that relates to the US occupation of the island, how Japan’s rearmament and cooperation with the west against China will affect the geopolitics of east Asia, and how this fits into the broader global trend toward multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Annie Bird, Director of the Rights and Ecology Program at the Center for Political Ecology to discuss the recent killing of two environmental activists in Honduras, the mining project that the activists were campaigning against and why the company behind it might have been involved in their killings, the recent history of killings of environmental activists in Honduras following the 2009 coup.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic and how the neoliberal response to it in the US and other capitalist countries demonstrated the brutality of capitalism, how that response actually weakened the economies of capitalist countries while socialist China’s economy continued to grow while saving lives, how the pandemic contributed in part to the global trend to multipolarity and how that was accelerated by the proxy conflict in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

