International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/stress-at-middle-age-raises-risk-of-dementia-later-in-life-for-men-study-claims-1106294532.html
Stress at Middle Age Raises Risk of Dementia Later in Life for Men, Study Claims
Stress at Middle Age Raises Risk of Dementia Later in Life for Men, Study Claims
Psychiatric researchers have warned that stress, depression and fatigue at middle age can increase the risk of men suffering senile dementia later on in life.
2023-01-13T17:24+0000
2023-01-13T17:24+0000
science & tech
us
stress
dementia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093350396_0:211:2047:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_a68ec695b67da484f008dabce50fbb84.jpg
The study, published by the American Medical Association's journal JAMA Network Open, found that "through careful modelling, we established a connection between symptoms associated with mental distress and an organic brain disease."Data from the study showed that "psychological distress symptoms were significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause dementia."But the experts stressed that the correlation between mid-life depression and exhaustion and dementia in old age was only seen in men.Senile dementia is characterised by disruption of thought patterns, confusion and loss of memory — for instance about classified government documents in one's garage.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/dementia-aint-no-joke-netizens-ponder-reason-for-drill-size-holes-on-veins-of-bidens-hands-1103791269.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093350396_0:19:2047:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_464491174437012329e345ed875e331a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
american medical association, senile dementia, middle age, old age, stress, depression, fatigue
american medical association, senile dementia, middle age, old age, stress, depression, fatigue

Stress at Middle Age Raises Risk of Dementia Later in Life for Men, Study Claims

17:24 GMT 13.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / dierk schaefer / Brain
Brain - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / dierk schaefer /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Psychiatric researchers have warned that stress, depression and fatigue at middle age can increase the risk of men suffering senile dementia later on in life.
The study, published by the American Medical Association's journal JAMA Network Open, found that "through careful modelling, we established a connection between symptoms associated with mental distress and an organic brain disease."

"As the population ages, memory disorders are becoming more common. Naturally, this makes understanding their risk factors important," the authors wrote.

Data from the study showed that "psychological distress symptoms were significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause dementia."
But the experts stressed that the correlation between mid-life depression and exhaustion and dementia in old age was only seen in men.
President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
Americas
'Dementia Ain't No Joke': Netizens Ponder Reason for 'Drill Size Holes’ on Veins of Biden's Hands
4 November 2022, 14:27 GMT

"This could indicate that among men reporting depressive symptoms 'often', the degree of symptoms may be more severe and thereby relate more strongly to an increased risk of dementia," they wrote.

Senile dementia is characterised by disruption of thought patterns, confusion and loss of memory — for instance about classified government documents in one's garage.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала