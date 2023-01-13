https://sputniknews.com/20230113/russia-appoints-new-commander-for-the-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-1106257900.html

Russia Appoints New Commander for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine

Russia Appoints New Commander for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the appointment of a new... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-13T09:05+0000

2023-01-13T09:05+0000

2023-01-13T09:05+0000

fault lines

us

global

recession

jair bolsonaro

real estate

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106257744_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d0dcb31bac0382245b833d6d1eb5841.png

Russia appoints new commander for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the appointment of a new commander for the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Military AnalystJamarl Thomas - Fault Lines Co-HostMark Weiss - Boeing Pilot and Aviation ExpertTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistDavid Tawil - Co-Founder ProChain CapitalIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the newly appointed commander for the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and Russia's advances in Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by fellow host Jamarl Thomas - who is reporting from Mexico City - to discuss the ongoing Brazilian protests against current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Later in the second hour, pilot Mark Weiss joined Fault Lines to discuss the FAA system failure that grounded thousands of domestic flights in the US.In the third hour, Ted Rall spoke with Fault Lines about California’s liberal policies that have had a ripple effect nationwide; from the ban on gas stoves to the removal of the word “field” because of its racial connotation in history.Later in the final hour, David Tawil joined the show to explain the real estate “bubble” that experts say is about to burst in the US and the looming global recession that stems from the real estate pending collapse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, global, recession, jair bolsonaro, real estate, ukraine, аудио