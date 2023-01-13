https://sputniknews.com/20230113/reports-us-justice-dept-wants-to-interview-two-people-who-searched-trumps-properties-1106294815.html

Reports: US Justice Dept. Wants to Interview Two People Who Searched Trump's Properties

Reports: US Justice Dept. Wants to Interview Two People Who Searched Trump's Properties

The US Department of Justice wants to talk to two people who searched the properties of former President Donald Trump in November in order to determine whether all classified documents were returned to the federal government

2023-01-13T16:24+0000

2023-01-13T16:24+0000

2023-01-13T16:24+0000

americas

us

donald trump

investigation

mar-a-lago

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104835583_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0389033d5e2ad2c25b25ddac7ad925ad.jpg

The report indicates that the Trump probe moves forward as incumbent President Joe Biden now faces his own special counsel investigation into the handling of classified documents from the period of his vice presidency. Prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office and Trump’s lawyers have discussed several times over the past two months whether Trump has fully complied with last year’s subpoena for classified records, the report said. Trump's lawyer Timothy Parlatore has twice certified that the former president's team has had searches of his homes and offices for more documents, according to American TV noted. Parlatore told journalists that the Department of Justice "rejected offers of cooperation in favor of heavy-handed tactics to create a false impression of noncompliance in the absence of evidence." Parlatore told federal investigators that Trump’s legal team hired two people to search four properties before Thanksgiving and then provided the prosecutors with a written report on that, the report added. The searched locations included Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, an office location in Florida and as well as a Florida storage unit where they discovered two classified documents. The possession of classified documents about nuclear weapons was one of the reasons for the search at Trump's Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida in early August last year. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including those with various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump disagreed with the investigative procedures and criticized the Justice Department's actions, saying they were politically motivated.

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump documents, trump classified documents, what found in trump classified documents, was trump keeping classified documents