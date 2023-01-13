International
Reports: US Justice Dept. Wants to Interview Two People Who Searched Trump's Properties
Reports: US Justice Dept. Wants to Interview Two People Who Searched Trump's Properties
The US Department of Justice wants to talk to two people who searched the properties of former President Donald Trump in November in order to determine whether all classified documents were returned to the federal government
The report indicates that the Trump probe moves forward as incumbent President Joe Biden now faces his own special counsel investigation into the handling of classified documents from the period of his vice presidency. Prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office and Trump’s lawyers have discussed several times over the past two months whether Trump has fully complied with last year’s subpoena for classified records, the report said. Trump's lawyer Timothy Parlatore has twice certified that the former president's team has had searches of his homes and offices for more documents, according to American TV noted. Parlatore told journalists that the Department of Justice "rejected offers of cooperation in favor of heavy-handed tactics to create a false impression of noncompliance in the absence of evidence." Parlatore told federal investigators that Trump’s legal team hired two people to search four properties before Thanksgiving and then provided the prosecutors with a written report on that, the report added. The searched locations included Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, an office location in Florida and as well as a Florida storage unit where they discovered two classified documents. The possession of classified documents about nuclear weapons was one of the reasons for the search at Trump's Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida in early August last year. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including those with various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump disagreed with the investigative procedures and criticized the Justice Department's actions, saying they were politically motivated.
16:24 GMT 13.01.2023
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice wants to talk to two people who searched the properties of former President Donald Trump in November in order to determine whether all classified documents were returned to the federal government, American media reported on Friday, citing sources.
The report indicates that the Trump probe moves forward as incumbent President Joe Biden now faces his own special counsel investigation into the handling of classified documents from the period of his vice presidency.
Prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office and Trump’s lawyers have discussed several times over the past two months whether Trump has fully complied with last year’s subpoena for classified records, the report said.
Trump's lawyer Timothy Parlatore has twice certified that the former president's team has had searches of his homes and offices for more documents, according to American TV noted.
Parlatore told journalists that the Department of Justice "rejected offers of cooperation in favor of heavy-handed tactics to create a false impression of noncompliance in the absence of evidence."
Parlatore told federal investigators that Trump’s legal team hired two people to search four properties before Thanksgiving and then provided the prosecutors with a written report on that, the report added.
The searched locations included Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, an office location in Florida and as well as a Florida storage unit where they discovered two classified documents.
The possession of classified documents about nuclear weapons was one of the reasons for the search at Trump's Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida in early August last year. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including those with various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump disagreed with the investigative procedures and criticized the Justice Department's actions, saying they were politically motivated.
