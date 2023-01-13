https://sputniknews.com/20230113/pentagon-now-required-to-research-mysterious-1945-ufo-incident-at-trinity-nuclear-test-site-1106297724.html

Pentagon Now Required to Research Mysterious 1945 UFO Incident at Trinity Nuclear Test Site

Pentagon Now Required to Research Mysterious 1945 UFO Incident at Trinity Nuclear Test Site

Pressure has been building on the US government in recent years to provide explanations for the burgeoning number of sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-13T19:32+0000

2023-01-13T19:32+0000

2023-01-13T19:27+0000

americas

us

nuclear test

ufo

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105589/91/1055899174_0:245:1920:1325_1920x0_80_0_0_bd5fc9f3dd436e127a7a3296fdceda80.jpg

When the US Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) last month, it included an unusual amendment, tacked on at the last minute, extending the date range in which its new All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was required to look into UAP reports.The previous language set a start date of 1947, when the infamous Roswell incident occurred in eastern New Mexico. However, the date has now been pushed back to 1945 to include another, less-well-known incident that happened at the Trinity Test Site, where the first nuclear bomb was detonated.Much of the work to bring the incident to light has been done by researchers Paola Leopizzi Harris, an Italian investigative journalist, and Jacques Vallée, the pioneering computer scientist-turned UFOlogist. Together, they published a book in 2021 called "TRINITY: The Best-Kept Secret.”According to their book, on August 16, 1945, just a month after the Trinity nuclear test in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico, two kid cowboys, nine-year-old Jose Padilla and seven-year-old Reme Baca, heard a crash. They reportedly saw an avocado-shaped craft, inside of which were two mantis-like occupants, one of whom was in pain.The object reportedly struck a communications tower during its descent, and the two boys witnessed the Army trying to remove it.The three kept silent about the incident for decades before coming forth with their story in 2003.One fragment of the object reportedly still remains - a piece the boys kept hidden under one of their houses. In 2015, Vallée had the fragment analyzed using spectroscopy, but the results were unremarkable: the metal was aluminum alloyed with copper and silicon, and contained isotopic ratios typical of metals found on Earth. Such a material was in common use in the 1940s for parts and casings for combustion-powered engines.A report published on Thursday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) revealed a dramatic increase in UAP reports in recent years, with 366 new or newly identified reports being uncovered in the last two years. In the previous 17 years, just 144 reports had been found.“The American public can reasonably expect to get some answers to questions that have been burning in the minds of millions of Americans for many years,” Mellon told US media on Friday. “If nothing else, this should either clear up something that’s been a cloud hanging over the Air Force and Department of Defense for decades or it might lead in another direction, which could be truly incredible. There’s a lot at stake.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210520/science-defying-crystal-discovered-at-the-site-of-the-first-nuclear-bomb-test--photo-1082949873.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/new-office-tracking-ufos-has-received-several-hundred-reports-since-july-1105537517.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, nuclear test, ufo, national defense authorization act (ndaa)