International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/life-after-chanel-most-russians-unruffled-by-exodus-of-western-clothing-brands-survey-shows-1106279365.html
Life After Chanel: Most Russians Unruffled By Exodus of Western Clothing Brands, Survey Shows
Life After Chanel: Most Russians Unruffled By Exodus of Western Clothing Brands, Survey Shows
Most Russians are unruffled by the exodus of western clothing brands, survey shows.
2023-01-13T11:58+0000
2023-01-13T11:58+0000
russia
russia
chanel
zara
louis vuitton
ukraine
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106278540_0:198:2939:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_458d7cf176e4629c6d3910c8a5593b17.jpg
More than 50 percent of Russians couldn’t care less that a swathe of global fashion brands exited the country last year, a recent survey has revealed. Russia’s consumers are quite content, as they go about their business, browsing the generous array at various shopping centers and online.In a swirl of elegant skirts and leaving behind an inimitable aftertaste of chic elegance, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Zara, H&amp;M, and other fashion brands flounced off the Russian market in early 2022. The cavalier exit, carried out with the pomp and circumstance befitting leading fashion conglomerates, was supposed to hit hard at Russian consumers. Conceived as part of the sanctions campaign punishing Russia for its special operation in Ukraine, the exodus resulted in hefty losses for the brands themselves. Meanwhile, in Russia market niches were immediately filled by local brands and welcome newcomers eager to set up shop in one of the world's largest economies in terms of GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP).Over 56 percent of respondents questioned by analysts from Kokoc Group, one of the leaders in the field of Internet marketing, revealed that they had barely noticed the departure of foreign clothing brands. In their opinion, there are sufficient choice options at stores across the country. Aged 18 and over, interviewed Russian consumers revealed that neither their preferences nor their wallets have been impacted by the flight of brands. Another 23 percent confirmed that while the variety of goods on sale was still really great, the prices had risen steeply. Another 6 percent shared the joy of discovering domestic brands. Russian brands can easily compete with foreign ones, at least 32 of respondents stated. 19 percent of respondents agreed, but said that domestic brands were prone to inflate prices.Around 39 percent of the Russians surveyed quipped that they were quite oblivious of the country of origin when choosing clothing items for themselves.Still, around 12 percent told the analysts they were hoping for the return of the fashion giants. No more than 3 percent of those polled were still moping around as they hunted down odd pickings of their favorite brands, such as Zara and H&amp;M, on marketplaces.Despite the fact that significant changes took place in the world in 2022 against the backdrop of volatile developments, the fashion industry in Russia appears to have risen up to the challenges. It has adapted to the overall mood, and rushed to cater to its ever-growing customer base.
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/swedish-fashion-giant-hm-to-cut-costs-as-profits-drop-89-after-cavalier-russia-exit-1101330416.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/observers-foreign-brands-leaving-russia-over-ukraine-spec-op-are-losing-credibility--market-niche-1093694676.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106278540_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c997824bbe7689498b854bc717050e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
most russians, unaffected by exodus of western clothing brands, global fashion brands exited the country,survey, russia's special military operation in ukraine, sanctions, exiting the lucrative russian market, at their own detriment, chanel, louis vuitton, zara, h&m, and other luxury fashion brands, barely noticed the departure of foreign brands
most russians, unaffected by exodus of western clothing brands, global fashion brands exited the country,survey, russia's special military operation in ukraine, sanctions, exiting the lucrative russian market, at their own detriment, chanel, louis vuitton, zara, h&m, and other luxury fashion brands, barely noticed the departure of foreign brands

Life After Chanel: Most Russians Unruffled By Exodus of Western Clothing Brands, Survey Shows

11:58 GMT 13.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / -A woman walks past a closed Chanel shop in Moscow on March 10, 2022.
A woman walks past a closed Chanel shop in Moscow on March 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A swathe of Western fashion brands made a great show of exiting the lucrative Russian market, albeit at their own detriment, following the start of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. They have been counting their losses since, while the niches that opened up in Russia were not left empty for long.
More than 50 percent of Russians couldn’t care less that a swathe of global fashion brands exited the country last year, a recent survey has revealed. Russia’s consumers are quite content, as they go about their business, browsing the generous array at various shopping centers and online.
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankA shop window at GUM during the sale season
A shop window at GUM during the sale season - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
A shop window at GUM during the sale season
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank
In a swirl of elegant skirts and leaving behind an inimitable aftertaste of chic elegance, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Zara, H&M, and other fashion brands flounced off the Russian market in early 2022. The cavalier exit, carried out with the pomp and circumstance befitting leading fashion conglomerates, was supposed to hit hard at Russian consumers.
Conceived as part of the sanctions campaign punishing Russia for its special operation in Ukraine, the exodus resulted in hefty losses for the brands themselves.
Meanwhile, in Russia market niches were immediately filled by local brands and welcome newcomers eager to set up shop in one of the world's largest economies in terms of GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP).
Over 56 percent of respondents questioned by analysts from Kokoc Group, one of the leaders in the field of Internet marketing, revealed that they had barely noticed the departure of foreign clothing brands. In their opinion, there are sufficient choice options at stores across the country. Aged 18 and over, interviewed Russian consumers revealed that neither their preferences nor their wallets have been impacted by the flight of brands.
The logo of Swedish fashion retailer Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) is seen during a presentation of the company's interim report for the third quarter during a news conference in Stockholm on September 25, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
Economy
Swedish Fashion Giant H&M to Cut Costs as Profits Drop 89% After Cavalier Russia Exit
29 September 2022, 07:34 GMT
Another 23 percent confirmed that while the variety of goods on sale was still really great, the prices had risen steeply. Another 6 percent shared the joy of discovering domestic brands. Russian brands can easily compete with foreign ones, at least 32 of respondents stated. 19 percent of respondents agreed, but said that domestic brands were prone to inflate prices.
Around 39 percent of the Russians surveyed quipped that they were quite oblivious of the country of origin when choosing clothing items for themselves.
Still, around 12 percent told the analysts they were hoping for the return of the fashion giants. No more than 3 percent of those polled were still moping around as they hunted down odd pickings of their favorite brands, such as Zara and H&M, on marketplaces.
Producing jeeps at Taganrog car manufacturing plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
Russia
Observers: Foreign Brands Leaving Russia Over Ukraine Spec Op are Losing Credibility & Market Niche
9 March 2022, 04:00 GMT
Despite the fact that significant changes took place in the world in 2022 against the backdrop of volatile developments, the fashion industry in Russia appears to have risen up to the challenges. It has adapted to the overall mood, and rushed to cater to its ever-growing customer base.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала