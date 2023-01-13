https://sputniknews.com/20230113/finnish-parliament-speaker-cancels-visit-to-turkey-after-ankara-disinvites-swedish-rep-1106301098.html

Finnish Parliament Speaker Cancels Visit to Turkey After Ankara Disinvites Swedish Rep

Finnish Parliament Speaker Cancels Visit to Turkey After Ankara Disinvites Swedish Rep

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finland's parliamentary speaker Matti Vanhanen on Friday called off his planned trip to Ankara after Turkey canceled the invitation to his... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-13T23:24+0000

2023-01-13T23:24+0000

2023-01-13T23:19+0000

world

finland

sweden

turkey

effigy

recep tayyip erdogan

stockholm

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102694/02/1026940240_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_4fb7d063c0effa76e8c22e5ba12ca529.jpg

Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, said earlier in the day that his Swedish counterpart, Andreas Norlen, was no longer welcome after the Rojava Committee of Sweden hung an effigy made in the likeness of the Turkish president from a lamp pole during a protest outside Stockholm City Hall. Later in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom expressed regret over Ankara's decision to ban the visit of the Swedish parliament speaker to Turkey due to the PKK demonstration. Earlier in the week, supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), labeled as terrorist by Ankara, held a demonstration against the Turkish government in Stockholm. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara in protest of the rally. In addition, the Turkish Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case. The Turkish parliament is yet to ratify the Nordic countries' joint bid to become NATO members. Turkey has demanded that the two crack down on Kurdish activists, whom it sees as terrorists for supporting the PKK.

finland

sweden

turkey

stockholm

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finland, sweden, turkey, effigy, recep tayyip erdogan, stockholm, protest