EU Inaugurates First Orbital Launch Site in Europe

The head of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, opened on Friday the Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden, which is the first orbital launch site in mainland Europe.

The EU chief commissioner underscored the role of satellite launches in monitoring climate change and gathering military intelligence. She said Ukrainian troops were successfully using small satellites to track Russian troops. The EU has a launch center in Kourou in French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America. It also cooperated closely with Russia to launch satellites into space from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan until the European Space Agency halted joint programs last February.

