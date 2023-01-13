https://sputniknews.com/20230113/china-commissions-ai-controlled-drone-mothership-research-vessel-zhu-hai-yun-1106295485.html
China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun
China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun
China has officially inaugurated its latest research vessel, a high-tech "smart ship" that can navigate autonomously and deploy dozens of drones into the air or sea.
With its sleek looks and bright colors, Zhu Hai Yun looks more like a yacht than an aircraft carrier. However, it is China's new drone mothership, carrying numerous UAVs.

Zhu Hai Yun is 88.5 meters long and 14 meters wide, with a displacement of around 2,000 tons, making it about the size of a patrol frigate. Nonetheless, it is capable of simultaneously deploying and operating dozens of unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles (UAVs, USVs and UUVs). It can reach 18 knots of speed.

However, Zhu Hai Yun isn't operated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, but by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, based in Guangzhou. The scientists intend to use it for marine surveying, mapping and observation and sea patrols.

What's more, the scientists don't even have to be on board for it to operate. Zhu Hai Yun can be operated remotely or even allowed to function totally under the control of artificial intelligence (AI).

Zhu Hai Yun was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and launched last May, when it began testing. The scientists announced the successful operation of the ship to Chinese media on Thursday.

As the competition between China and the United States heats up, both nations have looked to autonomous operation as a way to bolster their military forces, including at the scale of warships. However, thus far they have only tested small vessels, like the 200-ton "stealth ship" being tested by Beikun Intelligent Technology. A larger vessel of unknown size is under construction by the 716 Research Institute, the experimental design bureau run by the CSSC.

In the air, the PLA Air Force is testing a "loyal wingman" drone to accompany human pilots into the skies, providing them with additional reconnaissance, targeting, offensive and defensive capabilities. Other nations have developed similar systems, including the United States and Australia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/citing-russian-drone-threat-nato-official-demands-greater-air-defense-spending-1105468921.html
With its sleek looks and bright colors, Zhu Hai Yun looks more like a yacht than an aircraft carrier. However, it is China’s new drone mothership, carrying numerous UAVs.
Zhu Hai Yun is 88.5 meters long and 14 meters wide, with a displacement of around 2,000 tons, making it about the size of a patrol frigate. Nonetheless, it is capable of simultaneously deploying and operating dozens of unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles (UAVs, USVs and UUVs). It can reach 18 knots of speed.
However, Zhu Hai Yun isn't operated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, but by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, based in Guangzhou. The scientists intend to use it for marine surveying, mapping and observation and sea patrols.
What’s more, the scientists don’t even have to be on board for it to operate. Zhu Hai Yun can be operated remotely or even allowed to function totally under the control of artificial intelligence (AI).
Zhu Hai Yun was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and launched last May, when it began testing. The scientists announced the successful operation of the ship to Chinese media on Thursday.
"We have tested the boat in unmanned operation for 12 consecutive hours. It was proven to be able to avoid obstacles and plan its own path, and it has fully met our original design goals," said Chen Dake, the head of the laboratory and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
As the competition between China and the United States heats up, both nations have looked to autonomous operation as a way to bolster their military forces, including at the scale of warships. However, thus far they have only tested small vessels, like the 200-ton "stealth ship"
being tested by Beikun Intelligent Technology. A larger vessel of unknown size is under construction
by the 716 Research Institute, the experimental design bureau run by the CSSC.
In the air, the PLA Air Force is testing a "loyal wingman" drone
to accompany human pilots into the skies, providing them with additional reconnaissance, targeting, offensive and defensive capabilities. Other nations have developed similar systems, including the United States and Australia.