International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/china-commissions-ai-controlled-drone-mothership-research-vessel-zhu-hai-yun-1106295485.html
China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun
China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun
China has officially inaugurated its latest research vessel, a high-tech "smart ship" that can navigate autonomously and deploy dozens of drones into the air or sea.
2023-01-13T17:17+0000
2023-01-13T17:17+0000
world
drone
artificial intelligence (ai)
china
mothership
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106295340_0:0:1778:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e79be67d2ee16b6e94fa3d4ee9f3b6.png
With its sleek looks and bright colors, Zhu Hai Yun looks more like a yacht than an aircraft carrier. However, it is China’s new drone mothership, carrying numerous UAVs.However, Zhu Hai Yun isn't operated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, but by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, based in Guangzhou. The scientists intend to use it for marine surveying, mapping and observation and sea patrols.Zhu Hai Yun was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and launched last May, when it began testing. The scientists announced the successful operation of the ship to Chinese media on Thursday.As the competition between China and the United States heats up, both nations have looked to autonomous operation as a way to bolster their military forces, including at the scale of warships. However, thus far they have only tested small vessels, like the 200-ton "stealth ship" being tested by Beikun Intelligent Technology. A larger vessel of unknown size is under construction by the 716 Research Institute, the experimental design bureau run by the CSSC.In the air, the PLA Air Force is testing a "loyal wingman" drone to accompany human pilots into the skies, providing them with additional reconnaissance, targeting, offensive and defensive capabilities. Other nations have developed similar systems, including the United States and Australia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/citing-russian-drone-threat-nato-official-demands-greater-air-defense-spending-1105468921.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106295340_223:0:1556:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_95afa37f500dc09589f5e6230663fb79.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china commissions ai-controlled drone mothership research vessel, what is zhu hai yun, what is china's new drone carrier
china commissions ai-controlled drone mothership research vessel, what is zhu hai yun, what is china's new drone carrier

China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun

17:17 GMT 13.01.2023
© China Global TelevisionChinese "smart ship" Zhu Hai Yun, a drone mothership and research vessel
Chinese smart ship Zhu Hai Yun, a drone mothership and research vessel - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
© China Global Television
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
China has officially inaugurated its latest research vessel, a high-tech "smart ship" that can navigate autonomously and deploy dozens of drones into the air or sea.
With its sleek looks and bright colors, Zhu Hai Yun looks more like a yacht than an aircraft carrier. However, it is China’s new drone mothership, carrying numerous UAVs.
Zhu Hai Yun is 88.5 meters long and 14 meters wide, with a displacement of around 2,000 tons, making it about the size of a patrol frigate. Nonetheless, it is capable of simultaneously deploying and operating dozens of unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles (UAVs, USVs and UUVs). It can reach 18 knots of speed.
However, Zhu Hai Yun isn't operated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, but by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, based in Guangzhou. The scientists intend to use it for marine surveying, mapping and observation and sea patrols.
What’s more, the scientists don’t even have to be on board for it to operate. Zhu Hai Yun can be operated remotely or even allowed to function totally under the control of artificial intelligence (AI).
Zhu Hai Yun was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and launched last May, when it began testing. The scientists announced the successful operation of the ship to Chinese media on Thursday.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missiles provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
Military
Citing Russian Drone ‘Threat,’ NATO Official Demands Greater Air Defense Spending
14 December 2022, 22:20 GMT

"We have tested the boat in unmanned operation for 12 consecutive hours. It was proven to be able to avoid obstacles and plan its own path, and it has fully met our original design goals," said Chen Dake, the head of the laboratory and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

As the competition between China and the United States heats up, both nations have looked to autonomous operation as a way to bolster their military forces, including at the scale of warships. However, thus far they have only tested small vessels, like the 200-ton "stealth ship" being tested by Beikun Intelligent Technology. A larger vessel of unknown size is under construction by the 716 Research Institute, the experimental design bureau run by the CSSC.
In the air, the PLA Air Force is testing a "loyal wingman" drone to accompany human pilots into the skies, providing them with additional reconnaissance, targeting, offensive and defensive capabilities. Other nations have developed similar systems, including the United States and Australia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала