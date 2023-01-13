https://sputniknews.com/20230113/china-commissions-ai-controlled-drone-mothership-research-vessel-zhu-hai-yun-1106295485.html

China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun

China Commissions AI-Controlled Drone Mothership Research Vessel Zhu Hai Yun

China has officially inaugurated its latest research vessel, a high-tech "smart ship" that can navigate autonomously and deploy dozens of drones into the air or sea.

With its sleek looks and bright colors, Zhu Hai Yun looks more like a yacht than an aircraft carrier. However, it is China’s new drone mothership, carrying numerous UAVs.However, Zhu Hai Yun isn't operated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, but by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, based in Guangzhou. The scientists intend to use it for marine surveying, mapping and observation and sea patrols.Zhu Hai Yun was built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and launched last May, when it began testing. The scientists announced the successful operation of the ship to Chinese media on Thursday.As the competition between China and the United States heats up, both nations have looked to autonomous operation as a way to bolster their military forces, including at the scale of warships. However, thus far they have only tested small vessels, like the 200-ton "stealth ship" being tested by Beikun Intelligent Technology. A larger vessel of unknown size is under construction by the 716 Research Institute, the experimental design bureau run by the CSSC.In the air, the PLA Air Force is testing a "loyal wingman" drone to accompany human pilots into the skies, providing them with additional reconnaissance, targeting, offensive and defensive capabilities. Other nations have developed similar systems, including the United States and Australia.

