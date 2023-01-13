https://sputniknews.com/20230113/british-man-fined-for-throwing-egg-at-king-charles--and-missing-1106289203.html

British Man Fined For Throwing Egg at King Charles — and Missing

The Luton incident in December was the second egging attempt on King Charles III within weeks. The monarch escaped unscathed and with his suit unblemished after the yolk-packed projectile missed its mark.

A man has been fined after pleading guilty to throwing an egg at King Charles III — which missed the monarch.Harry May, a 21-year-old Luton man, threw the egg at the king on his visit to the Bedfordshire town on December 6 last year. It missed the monarch and broke on the ground nearby.May was arrested at the scene and charged with a Section 5 public order offence of "of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress." He pled guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London and was fined £100, plus £85 in costs.May's barrister Alex Benn insisted his client "cares deeply about his local community" and "deeply regrets" his actions.May was the second of the new king's subjects to attempt an 'egging' on him.In November, a man threw four eggs at Charles and his wife, queen consort Camilla — all of which missed their mark — as he visited the historical northern city of York, shouting: "This country was built on the blood of slaves," while others replied with "God save the king!"The UK is currently suffering a shortage of eggs due to outbreaks of avian flu at poultry farms around the country, which has required the sites to be quarantined and the birds destroyed.

