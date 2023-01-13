International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/archaeologists-discover-immense-2000-year-old-temple-of-poseidon-in-greece-1106291006.html
Archaeologists Discover Immense 2,000-Year-Old Temple of Poseidon in Greece
Archaeologists Discover Immense 2,000-Year-Old Temple of Poseidon in Greece
Archaeologists have discovered an ancient sanctuary dedicated to the god Poseidon of Samia. This temple was mentioned by Greek historian 2,000 years ago
2023-01-13T18:23+0000
2023-01-13T18:23+0000
science & tech
poseidon
temple
greece
archeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106288934_56:0:1981:1083_1920x0_80_0_0_2d45963559177ff50bbccada2f1300ae.jpg
The remains of the building were discovered on the Peloponnesian peninsula in the ancient region of Tryphylia. There was the town of Samich, famous for its luxurious temple of Poseidon. According to Strabo, all the inhabitants of Tryphylia contributed to the upkeep of the olive grove at the temple. There were frequent tsunamis in this region, which further confirms the attribution of the temple, since Poseidon also commanded the weather.Archaeologists have reported that in the foothills, not far from the city, they found the remains of a structure similar in construction to the temple. Scientists have excavated the foundations of a large building: according to measurements, the length of the structure was about 28 meters and 9.4 meters wide.They also found an outhouse in front of the entrance to the temple and two interior rooms with a layer of tiles on the floor. The archeologists identified one of them as an interior sanctuary. In the temple itself they found a fragmented marble bowl, presumably for ritual purposes.Tryphylia, according to legend, was named after the character of the myths, Tryphilus; but in reality the name indicates the merger of the three tribes.
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106288934_296:0:1740:1083_1920x0_80_0_0_7241d1f447233201ad731b189c2f4c71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poseidon of samia temple was found, poseidon of samia greece temple, 2,000 years old temple found on the peloponnese peninsula, poseidon's temple, archeology on peloponnese peninsula, strabo's geographica templel of poseidon
poseidon of samia temple was found, poseidon of samia greece temple, 2,000 years old temple found on the peloponnese peninsula, poseidon's temple, archeology on peloponnese peninsula, strabo's geographica templel of poseidon

Archaeologists Discover Immense 2,000-Year-Old Temple of Poseidon in Greece

18:23 GMT 13.01.2023
© AP Photo / Ishan ManjrekarPoseidon
Poseidon - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
© AP Photo / Ishan Manjrekar
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
An ancient sanctuary dedicated to the god of the seas, Poseidon of Samia, was mentioned by Greek historian Strabo in his work 'Geographica'.
The remains of the building were discovered on the Peloponnesian peninsula in the ancient region of Tryphylia. There was the town of Samich, famous for its luxurious temple of Poseidon.
According to Strabo, all the inhabitants of Tryphylia contributed to the upkeep of the olive grove at the temple. There were frequent tsunamis in this region, which further confirms the attribution of the temple, since Poseidon also commanded the weather.
Archaeologists have reported that in the foothills, not far from the city, they found the remains of a structure similar in construction to the temple. Scientists have excavated the foundations of a large building: according to measurements, the length of the structure was about 28 meters and 9.4 meters wide.
They also found an outhouse in front of the entrance to the temple and two interior rooms with a layer of tiles on the floor. The archeologists identified one of them as an interior sanctuary. In the temple itself they found a fragmented marble bowl, presumably for ritual purposes.
Tryphylia, according to legend, was named after the character of the myths, Tryphilus; but in reality the name indicates the merger of the three tribes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала