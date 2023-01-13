https://sputniknews.com/20230113/archaeologists-discover-immense-2000-year-old-temple-of-poseidon-in-greece-1106291006.html

Archaeologists Discover Immense 2,000-Year-Old Temple of Poseidon in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient sanctuary dedicated to the god Poseidon of Samia. This temple was mentioned by Greek historian 2,000 years ago

The remains of the building were discovered on the Peloponnesian peninsula in the ancient region of Tryphylia. There was the town of Samich, famous for its luxurious temple of Poseidon. According to Strabo, all the inhabitants of Tryphylia contributed to the upkeep of the olive grove at the temple. There were frequent tsunamis in this region, which further confirms the attribution of the temple, since Poseidon also commanded the weather.Archaeologists have reported that in the foothills, not far from the city, they found the remains of a structure similar in construction to the temple. Scientists have excavated the foundations of a large building: according to measurements, the length of the structure was about 28 meters and 9.4 meters wide.They also found an outhouse in front of the entrance to the temple and two interior rooms with a layer of tiles on the floor. The archeologists identified one of them as an interior sanctuary. In the temple itself they found a fragmented marble bowl, presumably for ritual purposes.Tryphylia, according to legend, was named after the character of the myths, Tryphilus; but in reality the name indicates the merger of the three tribes.

