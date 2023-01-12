https://sputniknews.com/20230112/supply-chain-issues-to-worsen-if-ukraine-conflict-continues-another-year---navy-secretary-1106240373.html

Supply Chain Issues to Worsen if Ukraine Conflict Continues Another Year - Navy Secretary

Supply Chain Issues to Worsen if Ukraine Conflict Continues Another Year - Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Global supply chain issues will continue to worsen, especially for the US military industrial base, if the conflict in Ukraine continues... 12.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-12T03:30+0000

2023-01-12T03:30+0000

2023-01-12T03:24+0000

world

supply chain

ukraine crisis

us navy

us military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105436450_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ac73fea2aefe6176dd10e7562cfa5be2.jpg

"If the conflict does go on for another six months to another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging," Del Toro said on Wednesday. The Defense Department has been working very closely with the US arms defense industry to identify their challenges as they aim to increase their own production rates, he said. Del Toro noted that some progress has been achieved in the effort to identify challenges and increase production rates. The US defense industrial base needs to invest in its workforce and capital investments in order to increase their production rates, he said. However, Del Toro also said that the progress to increase production rates will vary among each weapon system.

https://sputniknews.com/20221105/supply-chain-problems-to-top-pentagons-talks-with-defense-industry-ceos-1103805132.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

supply chain, ukraine crisis, us navy, us military