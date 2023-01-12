https://sputniknews.com/20230112/russia-to-seek-sputnik-lithuania-editors-release-via-international-organizations-1106250637.html

Russia to Seek Sputnik Lithuania Editor's Release Via International Organizations

Russia to Seek Sputnik Lithuania Editor's Release Via International Organizations

Russia will seek the release of Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia, through relevant international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2023-01-12T11:52+0000

2023-01-12T11:52+0000

2023-01-12T11:52+0000

russia

sputnik

sputnik news

lithuania

latvia

the united nations (un)

osce

unesco

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106250488_0:0:3239:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_d599ef86aae3f04109f1d3e8ac128a4d.jpg

"We will work to involve relevant international organizations, including the UN and UNESCO, in the release of the Sputnik Lithuania editor. I'm not sure if there's anything glimmering in the OSCE, but we will also accuse the OSCE of inaction. If this structure still positions itself in some capacity, it must produce a result," Zakharova told reporters.Russia expects "that human rights non-governmental organizations will react accordingly to the politically motivated persecution of Marat Kasem," she added.Kasem, a Latvian national working at Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk in Moscow-based international media group Rossiya Segodnya, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on January 3 and sent to the Riga Central Prison two days later on accusation of having violated EU sanctions against Russia as well as of espionage — an offense punished by up to 20 years in prison. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the detention was an act of revenge against the Russian media, adding that the journalist felt politically persecuted and spoke about it often.

https://sputniknews.com/20230108/sputnik-editors-espionage-charges-aim-to-cover-up-latvia-limiting-free-speech-lawyer-1106132751.html

lithuania

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

political persecution of journalists, sputnik lithuania editor detained, osce inaction, un inaction, release marat kasem