https://sputniknews.com/20230112/rare-earth-ore-body-found-in-sweden-touted-as-europes-largest-deposit-of-its-kind-1106253191.html

Rare Earth Ore Body Found in Sweden Touted as Europe's 'Largest Deposit of its Kind'

Rare Earth Ore Body Found in Sweden Touted as Europe's 'Largest Deposit of its Kind'

Europe’s largest rare earths deposit has been discovered in Sweden.

2023-01-12T13:33+0000

2023-01-12T13:33+0000

2023-01-12T13:33+0000

science & tech

sweden

electric cars

wind turbine

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106252786_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b22a269816756ed6c500118b6413cb5.jpg

Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth metals has been discovered in Kiruna area, Sweden's far north, according to government-owned mining company Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara Aktiebolag (LKAB).LKAB has identified Per Geijer deposit, located in close proximity to an existing iron mine, as containing mineral resources exceeding one million tonnes of rare earth oxides. These metals are essential for such applications as the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines. China is the world's largest producer of REEs, accounting for almost 60% of global annual production, while no rare earth elements are currently mined in Europe. However, according to the European Commission, demand for rare earth elements for electric cars and wind turbines, among others, is expected to increase over fivefold by 2030. But enthusiastic as the company is, the road to possible mining of the deposit may be a long and winding one. The Per Geijer deposit needs to be investigated further regarding possible mining conditions, with a relevant plan submitted, along with an application for an exploitation concession in 2023. According to the company, around 10 to 15 years might pass before any actual mining and delivery of raw materials begins.Meanwhile, LKAB has started work on a "drift," several kilometers long, at a depth of around 700 meters, in the existing Kiruna mine. This will offer access to the new deposit for further investigation.More lucrative opportunities are potentially linked with the deposit as the rare earth elements discovered in Per Geijer occur together with phosphorus in the mineral apatite, in what is mainly an iron ore deposit. Therefore, it might offer production of by-products.

https://sputniknews.com/20221223/us-faces-uphill-battle-against-chinas-rare-earth-dominance-experts-say-1105716089.html

sweden

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

europe’s largest deposit of its kind, rare earths ore deposit, sweden, rare earth oxides, to enable the green transition, such applications as the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines, china is the world's largest producer of rees