https://sputniknews.com/20230112/president-biden-found-to-have-classified-documents-battle-for-soledar-faa-outage-1106236953.html

President Biden Found to Have Classified Documents; Battle for Soledar; FAA Outage

President Biden Found to Have Classified Documents; Battle for Soledar; FAA Outage

The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's private office. 12.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-12T09:17+0000

2023-01-12T09:17+0000

2023-01-12T09:17+0000

the critical hour

faa

brazil

mexico

joe biden

pmc wagner

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106236784_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b4c70a02e4ef5cbfeadc37509f8233.png

President Biden Found to Have Classified Documents; Soledar Falls to Wagner Group; FAA Outage The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's private office.

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Wagner Group appears to have taken control of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk region. Also, the neocons are fighting in Ukraine to maintain world hegemony.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. The White House is delivering millions of dollars worth of weapons to Somalia. Also, Tigray forces surrender their arms, and France wants to maintain control of Burkina Faso.Micaela Ovelar, Venezuelan Political Scientist in Sao Paulo, joins us to discuss Brazil's riots. The people of Brazil have taken back their nation despite the right-wing riots.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Progressives are embarrassed that populist Republicans demonstrated the power of pushing back against the establishment. Also, we discuss the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss how Western sanctions hurt US chip manufacturers. Also, neocon think tanks are running biased war games.Jamarl Thomas, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss immigration. Jamarl Thomas is in Mexico reporting on the Biden-Obrador meeting and issues regarding the border and immigration.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Evidence rapidly surfaced, demonstrating the RussiaGate operation as a hoax perpetrated by the national security state.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss President Biden and classified documents. The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's private office.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

faa, brazil, mexico, joe biden, pmc wagner, аудио