Japan Starts Construction of Military Base on Kagoshima's Uninhabited Island, Reports Say

Japan has started a construction of the Self-Defense Forces’ military base on an uninhabited island in southwestern prefecture Kagoshima to relocate military exercises using US carrier-borne fighter jets

The Japanese government is planning to build runways and ammunition storage facilities on Mageshima island within two next years, which are expected to pave the way for the relocation of the practice site for US fighter jets from Iwoto Island after the completion of works on the eight-square-kilometers island, the report said. On Thursday, the Japanese authorities published an environmental assessment report, which said that the construction would take about four years, the report said. It added that Tokyo was also set to take measures for relocation of amphibian, reptile and rare fish species to an area with similar conditions and for limiting the number of vessels entering the island's waters. Mageshima Island is located 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) away from the US military base in Iwakuni. The Japanese government and the country’s Taston Airport company reached an agreement on the island’s sale for 16 billion yen ($146 million) in 2019.

