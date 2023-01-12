International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230112/japan-starts-construction-of-military-base-on-kagoshimas-uninhabited-island-reports-say-1106243716.html
Japan Starts Construction of Military Base on Kagoshima's Uninhabited Island, Reports Say
Japan Starts Construction of Military Base on Kagoshima's Uninhabited Island, Reports Say
Japan has started a construction of the Self-Defense Forces’ military base on an uninhabited island in southwestern prefecture Kagoshima to relocate military exercises using US carrier-borne fighter jets
2023-01-12T06:40+0000
2023-01-12T06:52+0000
military
japan
military base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg
The Japanese government is planning to build runways and ammunition storage facilities on Mageshima island within two next years, which are expected to pave the way for the relocation of the practice site for US fighter jets from Iwoto Island after the completion of works on the eight-square-kilometers island, the report said. On Thursday, the Japanese authorities published an environmental assessment report, which said that the construction would take about four years, the report said. It added that Tokyo was also set to take measures for relocation of amphibian, reptile and rare fish species to an area with similar conditions and for limiting the number of vessels entering the island's waters. Mageshima Island is located 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) away from the US military base in Iwakuni. The Japanese government and the country’s Taston Airport company reached an agreement on the island’s sale for 16 billion yen ($146 million) in 2019.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_215:0:2864:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9c8c1751af5c4aaf858c44bfa173b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan starts construction of military base in kagoshima, japan wants new military base on mageshima island
japan starts construction of military base in kagoshima, japan wants new military base on mageshima island

Japan Starts Construction of Military Base on Kagoshima's Uninhabited Island, Reports Say

06:40 GMT 12.01.2023 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 12.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoIn this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan has started a construction of the Self-Defense Forces’ military base on an uninhabited island in southwestern prefecture Kagoshima to relocate military exercises using US carrier-borne fighter jets, press reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.
The Japanese government is planning to build runways and ammunition storage facilities on Mageshima island within two next years, which are expected to pave the way for the relocation of the practice site for US fighter jets from Iwoto Island after the completion of works on the eight-square-kilometers island, the report said.

"Given the most severe and complicated security environment of the postwar era, the government will build this facility and begin its operation at an early date," the top government spokesman told reporters, as per Japanese media

On Thursday, the Japanese authorities published an environmental assessment report, which said that the construction would take about four years, the report said.
© AP Photo / Joint StaffJapanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2023
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
© AP Photo / Joint Staff
It added that Tokyo was also set to take measures for relocation of amphibian, reptile and rare fish species to an area with similar conditions and for limiting the number of vessels entering the island's waters.
Mageshima Island is located 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) away from the US military base in Iwakuni. The Japanese government and the country’s Taston Airport company reached an agreement on the island’s sale for 16 billion yen ($146 million) in 2019.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала