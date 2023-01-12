https://sputniknews.com/20230112/house-speaker-vote-demonstrates-weak-will-of-congress-progressives-1106234515.html

House Speaker Vote Demonstrates Weak Will of Congress Progressives

House Speaker Vote Demonstrates Weak Will of Congress Progressives

New Immigration Rules Unlikely To Fix Much, How Sanctions Are A Tool of Imperialism, Bronx Fire Victims Struggle Against Paternalism

House Speaker Vote Demonstrates Weak Will Of Congress’ Progressives New Immigration Rules Unlikely To Fix Much, How Sanctions Are A Tool of Imperialism, Bronx Fire Victims Struggle Against Paternalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, and author of the book “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity” to discuss new immigration and asylum policies implemented by the Biden administration and why they’re unlikely to ease the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border, how these changes relate to deeper issues in US asylum and immigration law, and why these new rules are unlikely to benefit people who are already seeking asylum in the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Ajl, member of the International People’s Tribunal on US Imperialism to discuss an upcoming tribunal on the crimes of imperialism, how sanctions are used as a mechanism to wage violence on the targets of imperialism, how sanctions have come to be understood as a liberal alternative to war and why that is not the case, and why a people’s tribunal is necessary at this point and how people can get involved.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the anniversary of the deadly Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx, how much of the money donated to help the victims of the fire has still not reached families, how the lack of help for victims of the fire demonstrates the paternalism of capitalism and in the nonprofit industrial complex, and how the issue of Twin Parks is connected with the crisis of affordable housing in New York City.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss how the struggle over the Speaker of the House vote demonstrates the weakness of progressive Democrats in Congress, how the endless stream of weapons being sent to Ukraine is founded upon a willful ignoring of the problems of white supremacy in Ukraine, and the battle lines being drawn in a potential geopolitical conflict as demonstrated by the creation of an anti-China committee in the US Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

