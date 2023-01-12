International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
FAA Systems Go Down, Biden Classified Documents, and Democrats Defend the Intelligence Agencies
FAA Systems Go Down, Biden Classified Documents, and Democrats Defend the Intelligence Agencies
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including General Valery Gerasimov being appointed to lead the Russian military in Ukraine, and Uranium found at Heathrow airport.
FAA Systems Go Down, Biden Classified Documents, and Democrats Defend the Intelligence Agencies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including General Valery Gerasimov being appointed to lead the Russian military in Ukraine, and Uranium found at Heathrow airport.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Propaganda Surrounding China, Rothschild Film Rumors, and President Zelensky Gets Celebrated by HollywoodThom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The 2016 DNC Convention, Biden's Connection to Philadelphia, and Language WarsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about China's economy, all wars are bankers' wars, and the NHS nurse shortage. Ian spoke about the American trade routes and how China's economy has grown over the decades. Ian commented on Prince Harry's media tour and his wife's accusations against the Royal family.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the leftists obsessed with gay marriage, race relations in 2023, and the Democrat party of Philadelphia. Thom talked about his experience at the 2016 DNC convention and how Bernie Sanders supporters were shunned by the media. Thom commented on the pronoun war in America and how Joe Biden is connected to Philadelphia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
FAA Systems Go Down, Biden Classified Documents, and Democrats Defend the Intelligence Agencies

09:18 GMT 12.01.2023
The Backstory
FAA Systems Go Down, Biden Classified Documents, and Democrats Defend the Intelligence Agencies
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including General Valery Gerasimov being appointed to lead the Russian military in Ukraine, and uranium found at Heathrow airport.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Propaganda Surrounding China, Rothschild Film Rumors, and President Zelensky Gets Celebrated by Hollywood

Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The 2016 DNC Convention, Biden's Connection to Philadelphia, and Language Wars

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about China's economy, all wars are bankers' wars, and the NHS nurse shortage. Ian spoke about the American trade routes and how China's economy has grown over the decades. Ian commented on Prince Harry's media tour and his wife's accusations against the Royal family.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the leftists obsessed with gay marriage, race relations in 2023, and the Democrat party of Philadelphia. Thom talked about his experience at the 2016 DNC convention and how Bernie Sanders supporters were shunned by the media. Thom commented on the pronoun war in America and how Joe Biden is connected to Philadelphia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
