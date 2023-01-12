International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Anti-China Congressional Committee, Three Amigos Summit, Cultured Meat
Anti-China Congressional Committee, Three Amigos Summit, Cultured Meat
12.01.2023
Anti-China Congressional Committee, Three Amigos Summit, Cultured Meat
The US grounds thousands of flights after a system failure, and the GOP-controlled House takes up priorities.
Meteorologist Denise Isaac joins Misfits hosts to discuss the storms in California, how this relates to severe droughts experienced in the state, how California has responded to the weather crisis, and what Californians can expect moving forward.Professor of law at Cornell University and senior counsel at Westwood Capital Robert Hockett discusses the attempt by the House of Representatives to pursue an investigation into the politicization of the FBI, whether committee chairs like Rep. Jim Jordan will have access to classified information needed to carry out the investigations, the role of the CIA in this pursuit, and expectations around this year’s upcoming Davos Summit in Switzerland.Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the situation around immigration following this week’s ‘Three Amigos’ Summit with North American leaders, whether any concrete solutions have come from the meeting, what has come out of apparent plans to crack down on drug and weapon trafficking, how the Mexico government has reasserted resource sovereignty and how it relates to regional cooperation in Latin America.Scholar and Asia-Pacific geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discusses the newly created anti-China House subcommittee, the build up of Japanese military capabilities as Japan’s prime minister visits Washington this week, the US war on China’s semiconductor industry, and how concerns that the populist left caters to the right relate to a greater political realignment in the United States.Co-founder and Global Editorial Director of ethical living media platform Ethos Jill Ettinger discusses cultivated meat, whether it is safe to eat, when we can expect it on grocery shelves, if the US market will welcome cultivated meat on the market, and if lab-grown meat can be sold cheaper than meat originating from livestock.The Misfits also discuss New York State Republicans calling for Rep. George Santos to resign, and the apparent silencing of a journalist on Twitter for reporting on issues of Tesla technology.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
california, flooding, congress, fbi, davos, mexico, immigration, china, meat, japan
Political Misfits
Anti-China Congressional Committee, Three Amigos Summit, Cultured Meat
The US grounds thousands of flights after a system failure, and the GOP-controlled House takes up priorities.
Meteorologist Denise Isaac joins Misfits hosts to discuss the storms in California, how this relates to severe droughts experienced in the state, how California has responded to the weather crisis, and what Californians can expect moving forward.
Professor of law at Cornell University and senior counsel at Westwood Capital Robert Hockett discusses the attempt by the House of Representatives to pursue an investigation into the politicization of the FBI, whether committee chairs like Rep. Jim Jordan will have access to classified information needed to carry out the investigations, the role of the CIA in this pursuit, and expectations around this year’s upcoming Davos Summit in Switzerland.
Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the situation around immigration following this week’s ‘Three Amigos’ Summit with North American leaders, whether any concrete solutions have come from the meeting, what has come out of apparent plans to crack down on drug and weapon trafficking, how the Mexico government has reasserted resource sovereignty and how it relates to regional cooperation in Latin America.
Scholar and Asia-Pacific geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discusses the newly created anti-China House subcommittee, the build up of Japanese military capabilities as Japan’s prime minister visits Washington this week, the US war on China’s semiconductor industry, and how concerns that the populist left caters to the right relate to a greater political realignment in the United States.
Co-founder and Global Editorial Director of ethical living media platform Ethos Jill Ettinger discusses cultivated meat, whether it is safe to eat, when we can expect it on grocery shelves, if the US market will welcome cultivated meat on the market, and if lab-grown meat can be sold cheaper than meat originating from livestock.
The Misfits also discuss New York State Republicans calling for Rep. George Santos to resign, and the apparent silencing of a journalist on Twitter for reporting on issues of Tesla technology.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
