https://sputniknews.com/20230111/watch-russian-troops-use-high-precision-munitions-against-ukrainian-forces-1106230167.html
WATCH: Russian Troops Use High-Precision Munitions Against Ukrainian Forces
WATCH: Russian Troops Use High-Precision Munitions Against Ukrainian Forces
A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.
2023-01-11T17:19+0000
2023-01-11T17:19+0000
2023-01-11T17:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
high precision
munitions
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f89089fa60fbf881f12e991e76e77af.jpg
A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.A Ukrainian strongpoint and armored vehicle can be seen getting hit in the footage, with the projectiles launched by Russian forces unerringly finding their targets without a single shot being wasted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9580ecb8c88318305668f588fc5d212.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military operation in ukraine, high-precision munitions
russian military operation in ukraine, high-precision munitions
WATCH: Russian Troops Use High-Precision Munitions Against Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Armed Forces employ a wide array of sophisticated weaponry, military hardware and munitions as they continue to battle Kiev forces amid the special military operation in Ukraine.
A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.
A Ukrainian strongpoint and armored vehicle can be seen getting hit in the footage, with the projectiles launched by Russian forces unerringly finding their targets without a single shot being wasted.