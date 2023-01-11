https://sputniknews.com/20230111/watch-russian-troops-use-high-precision-munitions-against-ukrainian-forces-1106230167.html

WATCH: Russian Troops Use High-Precision Munitions Against Ukrainian Forces

A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.

A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.A Ukrainian strongpoint and armored vehicle can be seen getting hit in the footage, with the projectiles launched by Russian forces unerringly finding their targets without a single shot being wasted.

