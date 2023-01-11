International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH: Russian Troops Use High-Precision Munitions Against Ukrainian Forces
WATCH: Russian Troops Use High-Precision Munitions Against Ukrainian Forces
A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.
2023-01-11T17:19+0000
2023-01-11T17:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
high precision
munitions
video
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f89089fa60fbf881f12e991e76e77af.jpg
A new video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian troops employing advanced high-precision munitions to hit Ukrainian targets from great distances.A Ukrainian strongpoint and armored vehicle can be seen getting hit in the footage, with the projectiles launched by Russian forces unerringly finding their targets without a single shot being wasted.
17:19 GMT 11.01.2023
Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022
Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
