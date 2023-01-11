https://sputniknews.com/20230111/vladimir-putin-meets-with-members-of-government--1106218027.html

Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government

Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government

The main topic of the meeting will be the measures of social support for citizens in the new subjects of Russia.

2023-01-11T11:56+0000

2023-01-11T11:56+0000

2023-01-11T11:56+0000

russia

vladimir putin

government

ministers

tatyana golikova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105958541_0:0:2901:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_23e2d53ea91f59be4ef210afea162b98.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of his government via videoconference. It is expected that the president and the ministers will discuss the question of social support for the people of the new territories - the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which joined Russia in the autumn following referendums.Previously during the II Congress of Young Scientists, Putin stressed that citizens of the new regions are "our people", pledging to do everything for their protection and support.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vladimir Putin Meets with Members of Government Vladimir Putin Meets with Members of Government 2023-01-11T11:56+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin chairs a meeting, social support for people of donetsk, social support for people of lugansk, social support for people of kherson, social support for people of zaporozhye