Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government
Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government
The main topic of the meeting will be the measures of social support for citizens in the new subjects of Russia.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of his government via videoconference. It is expected that the president and the ministers will discuss the question of social support for the people of the new territories - the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which joined Russia in the autumn following referendums.Previously during the II Congress of Young Scientists, Putin stressed that citizens of the new regions are "our people", pledging to do everything for their protection and support.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Vladimir Putin Meets with Members of Government
Vladimir Putin Meets with Members of Government
Vladimir Putin Meets With Members of Government
The main topic of the meeting will be social support for citizens in the new regions of Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova will deliver a report.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of his government via videoconference.
It is expected that the president and the ministers will discuss the question of social support for the people of the new territories - the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which joined Russia in the autumn following referendums.
Previously during the II Congress of Young Scientists, Putin stressed that citizens of the new regions are "our people", pledging to do everything for their protection and support.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!