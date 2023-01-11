https://sputniknews.com/20230111/uk-japan-to-sign-most-important-defense-treaty-in-over-century-london-says--1106219489.html

UK and Japan to Allow Deploying Forces in Each Other's Territories, London Says

The United Kingdom and Japan on Wednesday will sign a highly significant defense cooperation agreement in over a century, which will allow the two countries deploy their forces on each other's territory

The deal will be signed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in London during Kishida's five-day trip to G7 countries that began in France earlier in the week. Kishida is also scheduled to visit Canada and the United States, with the Japanese prime minister expected to hold talks with US President Joe Biden on security and defense cooperation between Tokyo and Washington. The statement added that the deal will be "the most important" defense treaty between the countries since 1902. According to the UK government, the treaty called the Reciprocal Access Agreement, is also intended to "cement the UK's commitment" to Indo-Pacific security as it allows the two sides to plan and conduct larger scale joint military exercises in the area. In early December, the UK and Japan together with Italy agreed to launch the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to jointly develop a new generation fighter by 2035.

