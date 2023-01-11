https://sputniknews.com/20230111/russian-mod-chief-of-general-staff-gerasimov-named-commander-of-joint-group-of-forces-in-ukraine-1106228956.html
Chief of General Staff Gerasimov Named Commander of Russian Forces in Special Military Operation
Chief of General Staff Gerasimov Named Commander of Russian Forces in Special Military Operation
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that Sergey Shoigu made new appointments on January 11 to lead the special military operation to "de-Nazify" and... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-11T15:35+0000
2023-01-11T15:35+0000
2023-01-11T15:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105301/44/1053014479_0:0:2895:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_b2ad198bab27ab89a9d2bf7c967545e3.jpg
Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has been appointed Commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces as part of a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday. The Defense Ministry added that Commander of the Aerospace Forces General Sergey Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Alexei Kim have been named Gerasimov's deputies.The new appointments in the leadership of the special military operation are connected with the expansion of the scale of the tasks being solved and the need for closer interaction between all types and branches of the military, the MoD explained.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105301/44/1053014479_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7578b91f615774d11df97d92bb34a74b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Chief of General Staff Gerasimov Named Commander of Russian Forces in Special Military Operation
15:35 GMT 11.01.2023 (Updated: 15:46 GMT 11.01.2023)
Being updated
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that Sergey Shoigu made new appointments on January 11 to lead the special military operation to "de-Nazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine.
Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has been appointed Commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces as part of a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The Defense Ministry added that Commander of the Aerospace Forces General Sergey Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Alexei Kim have been named Gerasimov's deputies.
The new appointments in the leadership of the special military operation are connected with the expansion of the scale of the tasks being solved and the need for closer interaction between all types and branches of the military, the MoD explained.