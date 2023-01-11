https://sputniknews.com/20230111/roscosmos-says-exploring-dragon-to-get-expedition-68-back-to-earth-in-case-of-emergency-1106229134.html

Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon to Get Expedition 68 Back to Earth in Case of Emergency

Roscosmos and NASA are exploring several options, including using a Dragon spaceship, to get the current ISS crew back to earth in case of an emergency following the Soyuz capsule leak.

He added that Expedition 68 will likely be extended for several months. In December a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered. After visual inspection the crew of the spacecraft confirmed a leak in the cooling system.

