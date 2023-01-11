https://sputniknews.com/20230111/police-copenhagen-swept-by-very-worrying-wave-of-stabbings-1106214084.html

Police: Copenhagen Swept by 'Very Worrying' Wave of Stabbings

Police: Copenhagen Swept by 'Very Worrying' Wave of Stabbings

A total of 16 people have been stabbed since December. The police said that stabbings as such are "not unusual," yet called their frequency alarming.

2023-01-11T07:47+0000

2023-01-11T07:47+0000

2023-01-11T07:47+0000

world

scandinavia

news

denmark

crime

stabbing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_0:152:2048:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_76363daacbfdabc43ba587cc0d43ddf6.jpg

The Danish capital of Copenhagen has been hit by a wave of street stabbings, the most recent of which occurred this week when a 19-year-old was knifed by a 17-year-old.A total of 16 people have been stabbed since December. Knud Hvass, deputy police inspector at Copenhagen Police, said that stabbings as such are "not unusual," yet called their frequency alarming.Most of the knife attacks were centered around the Norrebro quarter, parts of which are present in Denmark’s ghetto list of neighborhoods characterized by a high percentage of immigrants, unemployment and crime.According to the police, the investigation is in full swing, which is why they were very terse about the details, only saying that the increase was "no coincidence" and that at least some of the stabbings were "connected."A special search zone was introduced in late December in parts Copenhagen after several stabbings. In the area, the police can search people and vehicles without any concrete suspicion. At the beginning of January, its duration was prolonged as the stabbings continued. According to the Copenhagen Police, a total of 160 people have been searched, resulting in seven charges for illegal weapons possession and 18 seized knives or other stabbing weapons.However, even while the situation is currently tense, it is not unusual. Jens Moller, former deputy police inspector and head of homicide at the Copenhagen Police, called it "history repeating," adding that confrontations between groups "come in waves." He cited the winter of 2021, when a prolonged conflict between professional criminal milieus took place in the Danish capital. According to Moller, such conflicts tend to end with either the police apprehending the culprits or the gangs making peace.Meanwhile, similar problems have plagued Stockholm, the capital of neighboring Sweden, which has also become the country’s main arena for gang clashes. Around a dozen acts of violence took place in the region between Christmas and the end of the first week of the new year, including three murders and several attempted murders. In 2022, Sweden saw a record increase in firearm violence, with the police noting that criminals tend to "shoot to kill."In late December, the Swedish government launched inquiries into Danish-style stop-and-search zones and a new system of anonymous witnesses in what Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson called "the biggest offensive against organized crime in modern times."

https://sputniknews.com/20221212/sweden-sees-bloodiest-year-on-record-amid-horrible-spike-in-gun-violence-1105369053.html

scandinavia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

street stabbings, gang conflicts, criminal milieus, gangland wars, ghetto list