Peru Authorities Continue Crackdown on Protests
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Kawsachun News to discuss the death of protesters in Juliaca, Peru amid a general strike against the new government in Peru, the recent banning of some Bolivian citizens, including former President Evo Morales, by the Peruvian government under claims of foreign interference in the protests, how the general strike in Peru is affecting certain parts of the country and the leadership of indigenous people in the strike, and how the unrest in Peru relates to the recent riots in Brazil.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss media and social media narratives against LGBTQ people, how these message are informing policy in places like Florida.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss what progressive people should take from the Twitter Files and particular issues of collusion between Twitter and the military and law enforcement, the unionization of Microsoft video game workers and how it fits into the wave of labor organizing in tech, a new study which details how use of social media is linked to brain changes in teenagers that make them more sensitive to social media, and how surveillance tech is being used by landlords to evict people from their homes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the recently concluded political squabble in Congress over Kevin McCarthy’s election as House Speaker and what it means for organizers and working people, a recent report documenting police killings in 2022 and abuse of Black children by police, and the recent Netflix documentary “Descendant” and how it demonstrates capitalism’s relationship to racism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
