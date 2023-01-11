https://sputniknews.com/20230111/no-vaccine-potentially-deadly-virus-emerges-in-australia-1106231142.html

No Vaccine: Potentially Deadly Virus Emerges in Australia

No Vaccine: Potentially Deadly Virus Emerges in Australia

Australian authorities and health services are warning the public that an increase in mosquito carriers of various encephalitis viruses, some with no vaccine.

2023-01-11T17:35+0000

2023-01-11T17:35+0000

2023-01-11T17:35+0000

world

south australia

new south wales

mosquito

virus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106455/28/1064552812_0:201:1921:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_93285fe1ea7c91366fb4a4168cd69641.jpg

Australia's New South Wales Health Service has reported that mosquitoes carrying the potentially deadly Murray Valley encephalitis disease have been reported in the Darling River town of Menindee. The organization warns that this virus has no vaccine.The virus itself lives in the mosquito-bird-mosquito cycle and can only infect humans by contact with an infected animal. But the disease is not transmitted from person to person.Authorities also reported a fivefold increase in the number of Ross River Fever and Barmah Forest mosquito vectors in the Mallee region, west of Adelaide. They likewise reported a fivefold increase in mosquitoes capable of carrying diseases such as Japanese encephalitis and Kunjin/West Nile Virus."We have an explosion in mosquito populations at the moment, so it is vital that South Australians protect themselves," said SA Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier.

south australia

new south wales

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

new south wales mosquito no vaccine virus detected, new virus in australia, virus with no vaccine, south africa new virus floods, murray valley encephalitis outbreak, murray valley new south wales