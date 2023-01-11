LIVE UPDATES: Canada Purchase of NASAMS for Ukraine 'Ridiculous' Amid Domestic Issues, Russia Says

Finland to Consider Supply of Leopard Tanks to Kiev if Supported by Other States

The Finnish government will consider the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine should there be a group of countries supporting the delivery of these tanks, local media reported on Tuesday.

American media reported on Monday that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks.

Finnish broadcaster reported, citing sources that Finland has yet to make any decisions on the delivery of Leopard to Ukraine. However, if there is a group of countries that supports the delivery of tanks, Finland will consider its participation in the delivery of equipment. The Finnish government is waiting for decisions from Germany and other major countries and will not be the first to decide on the delivery of Leopards. The delivery of German-made Leopards will require Berlin's re-export license, the report said.

Finland has over 200 Leopard 2 tanks, according to the news outlet, however, only few of them can be given to Kiev. Besides, the Ukrainian army might face difficulties in servicing these tanks, which will create a strong need for additional supplies of parts and reorganized maintenance procedures.