LIVE UPDATES: Canada Purchase of NASAMS for Ukraine 'Ridiculous' Amid Domestic Issues, Russia Says

Since October 10, the Russian military has been performing precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russia, in particular the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence. Air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukraine every day over the last past months. According to Kiev, the strikes have damaged about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 at the behest of the people`s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
06:42 GMT 11.01.2023
Finland to Consider Supply of Leopard Tanks to Kiev if Supported by Other States
The Finnish government will consider the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine should there be a group of countries supporting the delivery of these tanks, local media reported on Tuesday.
American media reported on Monday that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks.
Finnish broadcaster reported, citing sources that Finland has yet to make any decisions on the delivery of Leopard to Ukraine. However, if there is a group of countries that supports the delivery of tanks, Finland will consider its participation in the delivery of equipment. The Finnish government is waiting for decisions from Germany and other major countries and will not be the first to decide on the delivery of Leopards. The delivery of German-made Leopards will require Berlin's re-export license, the report said.
Finland has over 200 Leopard 2 tanks, according to the news outlet, however, only few of them can be given to Kiev. Besides, the Ukrainian army might face difficulties in servicing these tanks, which will create a strong need for additional supplies of parts and reorganized maintenance procedures.