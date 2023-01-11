https://sputniknews.com/20230111/live-from-new-york-as-computer-outage-grounds-flights-across-us-1106222489.html

Live From New York as Computer Outage Grounds Flights Across US

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded across the US after a system outage affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards.

Sputnik is live from LaGuardia Airport in New York after a major computer glitch grounded all flights across the US on January 11. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM). In an earlier update, the FAA stressed that it was performing validation checks and reloading the system.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

