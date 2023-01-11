https://sputniknews.com/20230111/live-from-new-york-as-computer-outage-grounds-flights-across-us-1106222489.html
Thousands of passengers have been left stranded across the US after a system outage affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards.
Sputnik is live from LaGuardia Airport in New York after a major computer glitch grounded all flights across the US on January 11. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM). In an earlier update, the FAA stressed that it was performing validation checks and reloading the system.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Thousands of passengers have been left stranded across the US after a system outage affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards. As a result, hundreds of flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed.
Sputnik is live from LaGuardia Airport in New York after a major computer glitch
grounded all flights across the US on January 11.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM). In an earlier update, the FAA stressed that it was performing validation checks and reloading the system.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.