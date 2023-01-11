https://sputniknews.com/20230111/heavy-weapons-handover-begins-in-ethiopias-tigray-as-part-of-au-led-peace-process-1106215294.html

Heavy Weapons Handover Begins in Ethiopia’s Tigray as Part of AU-led Peace Process

This article is about the forces of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the town of Agulae, around 30 kilometers northeast of the regional capital Mekelle, handing over their heavy weaponry to Ethiopia’s national army as part of the November 2022 peace deal.

The forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the town of Agulae, around 30 kilometers northeast of the regional capital Mekelle, begun on Tuesday handing over their heavy weaponry to Ethiopia’s national army as part of the November 2022 peace deal.The disarmament process was overseen by representatives of the country’s federal government and the TPLF, as well as representatives of a regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).On November 2, 2022, Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front reached a peace agreement, putting an end to nearly two years of fighting in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, where thousands of people were killed and millions of others displaced.The peace deal eased the way for humanitarian aid, access to which was previously restricted, and the gradual return of public services, including banking, communications, electricity and fuel.

