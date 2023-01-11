https://sputniknews.com/20230111/heavy-weapons-handover-begins-in-ethiopias-tigray-as-part-of-au-led-peace-process-1106215294.html
Heavy Weapons Handover Begins in Ethiopia’s Tigray as Part of AU-led Peace Process
The forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the town of Agulae, around 30 kilometers northeast of the regional capital Mekelle, begun on Tuesday handing over their heavy weaponry to Ethiopia’s national army as part of the November 2022 peace deal.The disarmament process was overseen by representatives of the country’s federal government and the TPLF, as well as representatives of a regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).On November 2, 2022, Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front reached a peace agreement, putting an end to nearly two years of fighting in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, where thousands of people were killed and millions of others displaced.The peace deal eased the way for humanitarian aid, access to which was previously restricted, and the gradual return of public services, including banking, communications, electricity and fuel.
Heavy Weapons Handover Begins in Ethiopia’s Tigray as Part of AU-led Peace Process
In early November 2022, an African Union-led peace deal was struck between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), ending nearly two years of fighting in the region of Tigray in the north of the country, where an unidentified number of people were killed and more than two million displaced.
The forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the town of Agulae, around 30 kilometers northeast of the regional capital Mekelle, begun on Tuesday handing over their heavy weaponry to Ethiopia’s national army as part of the November 2022 peace deal
.
“We are operating with the belief that if we are to have peace, all things that open the door for provocation must not be there. Peace is vital for us all,” said Tigray rebel forces' representative Mulugeta Gebrechristos, adding that the weapon handover would play a key role in restoring peace.
The disarmament process was overseen by representatives of the country’s federal government and the TPLF, as well as representatives of a regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).
“We are all (part of) one Ethiopia. Both us and the TDF have moved from our respective defensive positions in peace, understanding and love,” said Aleme Tadesse, a representative of the Ethiopia’s national army.
On November 2, 2022, Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front reached a peace agreement, putting an end to nearly two years of fighting in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, where thousands of people were killed and millions of others displaced.
The peace deal eased the way for humanitarian aid, access to which was previously restricted, and the gradual return of public services
, including banking, communications, electricity and fuel.
