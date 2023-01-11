https://sputniknews.com/20230111/great-salt-lake-may-cease-to-exist-scholars-warn-1106228579.html

Great Salt Lake May Cease to Exist, Scholars Warn

Great Salt Lake May Cease to Exist, Scholars Warn

Having lost over a half of its surface area and nearly three quarters of its water, the Great Salt Lake faces "unprecedented danger," a new report claims. 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-11T15:43+0000

2023-01-11T15:43+0000

2023-01-11T15:44+0000

americas

utah

lake

disappearance

threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104009403_0:85:2401:1435_1920x0_80_0_0_e1520eb4fc99bfc92a70750cc2e0fb05.jpg

The largest salt lake in the Western Hemisphere, the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah, may end up vanishing unless urgent measures are taken to remedy this situation, a team of researchers has said.The findings come from a report compiled by researchers affiliated with institutions such as Brigham Young University, the University of Alberta, the Utah State University and others, which was shared on the Brigham Young University’s website. It claims that excessive water use resulted in the Great Salt Lake facing “unprecedented danger” as it has already lost 73 percent of its water and 60 percent of its surface area.In order to reverse the lake’s decline, “an additional million acre-feet [of water] per year” is required, as this boost would “increase average streamflow to ~2.5 million acre-feet per year, beginning a gradual refilling,” the report suggests.The researchers advocate water conservation, claiming that it is “the only way to provide adequate water in time to save the Great Salt Lake” at this point.They also warn that the consequences of losing the lake would be disastrous, stating that “examples from around the world show that saline lake loss triggers a long-term cycle of environmental, health, and economic suffering.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220415/massive-glory-hole-opens-up-in-californian-lake-1094798917.html

americas

utah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

utah, lake, disappearance, threat