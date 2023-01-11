https://sputniknews.com/20230111/explosion-and-gunfire-reported-near-afghan-foreign-ministry-in-kabul-1106220581.html

Over 20 Reportedly Killed or Injured in Kabul Blast

Earlier this month, a blast outside the military airport in Kabul left several people dead and wounded

An explosion occurred in Kabul near the building of the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, sources have told Sputnik. Ambulances reportedly arrived at the scene, where gunshots were also heard. More details about the incident have yet to be revealed. Media reports have meanwhile claimed that more than twenty people were killed or wounded in the explosion.The developments come after Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said in early January that an explosion had occurred at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul. He added that a number of people were killed or injured as a result of the incident.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the regional affiliate of Daesh*, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased its attacks since the Taliban** seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shia minority.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a spate of other countries **Taliban, a group is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

